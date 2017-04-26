45th Writing Awards only open until November 30 ⇒ SUBMIT SOON

Cassady Black’s “Mapping Hana” (NMW 2017)

Cassady Black of Denver, Colorado has won the 43rd New Millennium Fiction Prize for “Mapping Hana.”

She will receive $1,000 and publication both online and in print.

“A haunting and enchanting mystery. From the startling first lines to each smoldering revelation, readers will be delightfully lured into this map of a marriage whose true north has vanished in the night.”

Continue reading

Katie Bickham’s “Shorn” (NMW 2017)

Katie Bickham of Shreveport, LA has won the 43rd New Millennium Poetry Prize for “Shorn.”

She will receive $1,000 and publication both online and in print.

“Equal parts ode and lament, this poem explores the power of women’s hair, its ubiquitous influence on art and society, and the awe, fear, and possessiveness it too often inspires in others. An evocative and compelling work.” –NMW

Continue reading

Michele Leavitt’s “Hidden in a Suitcase” (NMW 2017)

Michele Leavitt of Gainesville, FL has won the 43rd New Millennium Nonfiction Prize for “Hidden in a Suitcase.”

She will receive $1,000 and publication both online and in print.

“On reunion and loss, on being back in the fold and being caught in the web, on free will and the things we cannot change. One woman’s story about finding the family she never had and the heartbreak that can come from having so many people to love.”

Continue reading

Award-Winning Writing Advice: Miah Jeffra

Winner of the 43rd New Millennium Flash Fiction Prize

"Writing is a studio practice. And, much like any studio practice, there is no single way to establish that practice. There has been a lot written on the how-to. Some say write every day, for one hour. Some say schedule your writing time, like any other occupation. I say listen to

Kerry Tepperman Campbell’s “Bougainvillea” (NMW 2016)

Kerry Tepperman Campbell of San Anselmo, CA has won the 42nd New Millennium Poetry Prize for “Bougainvillea.”

She will receive $1,000 and publication both online and in print.

“Our Editor Emeritus, Don Williams, was moved nearly to tears the first time he read this fine poem. Its lines evoke the lushness and possibility of youth and remind the reader that eventually the garden within each of us must return to the earth.” –NMW

Continue reading

William Polsgrove’s “Highway 61” (NMW 2016)

–This award is William’s first literary prize and his first published story.–

William Polsgrove of Frederick, Maryland has won the 42nd New Millennium Flash Fiction Prize for “Highway 61.”

He will receive $1,000 and publication both online and in print.

“Polsgrove’s story captures perfectly the angst of growing up in a place you can’t belong, a town where the best things in your life are the ones you can’t tell anyone about, and where you make your escape every chance you get.”

Continue reading

Kirk Wilson’s “A Brief and Necessary Madness” (NMW 2016)

Kirk Wilson of Austin, Texas has won the 43rd New Millennium Nonfiction Prize for “A Brief and Necessary Madness.”

He will receive $1,000 and publication both online and in print.

“A murderous sheriff, an indigent ex-baseball star, and a lone boy trying to make sense of the madness his town has grown accustomed to. In his stirring recollection of small-town Texas, our Nonfiction Winner’s empathetic portrayal brings each character to life and his lyrical prose makes the essay sing.” –NMW

Continue reading

Jackie Davis Martin’s “Knife” (NMW 2015)

Jackie Davis Martin of San Francisco, CA has won the 39th New Millennium Fiction Prize for “Knife.”

She will receive $1,000 and publication both online and in print.

"This is the story of the man who came to dinner. When a famous writer crashes their party, he brings risk, subterfuge, and creativity back into a life gone dull. But what will he take in return?" –NMW

Alexander Weinstein’s “The Prophet” (NMW 2015)

Alexander Weinstein of Ann Arbor, MI has won the 40th New Millennium Flash Fiction Prize for “The Prophet.”

He will receive $1,000 and publication both online and in print.

“In this age of miracles and marvels, when the next life-changing technology is just a yearly rollout away, what happens when a Messiah appears to show people the new path? Weinstein’s ‘The Prophet’ imagines this occurrence and humankind’s amusing, unsettling reactions to it. Don’t be surprised to catch a glimpse of yourself in this mirror!” –NMW

Continue reading

Noah Stetzer’s “Intruder” (NMW 2015)

Noah Stetzer of Washington, D.C. has won the 39th New Millennium Poetry Prize for “Intruder.”

He will receive $1,000 and publication both online and in print.

“It begins with the mystery of a few missing pills…or is it a few too many? A clever take on the unreliable narrator, this poem broods over what to do when the person you most suspect is you.” –NMW

Continue reading

“Folie Á Deux” by Laura Rose (Musepapers 2017)

The MUSE has spoken! Laura Rose’s essay, “Folie Á Deux,” is a winner in our first-ever Monthly Muse writing prompt on Childhood/Parenthood. Find the complete list of winners and finalists here and check out this month’s prompts here and share your own musings.

Folie Á Deux

by Laura Rose

 

It's a still, sweet July evening. The air is cool, the sky cloudless. The birds are chattering away in the hedgerow outside of our cabin where my family spends the summer. We're isolated from the world. Mile after square mile of dense Pennsylvania forest stretches out beyond the hedgerow, a four-mile dirt road separates us from the nearest town. My father is on the front porch staring into the woods.

“Perfection” by Molly Seale (Musepapers 2017)

The MUSE has spoken! Molly Seale’s essay, “Perfection,” is a winner in our first-ever Monthly Muse writing prompt on Childhood/Parenthood. Find the complete list of winners and finalists here and check out this month’s prompts here and share your own musings.

Perfection

by Molly Seale

 

My aunt sits across from me. I have settled in the one rocking chair in her home and my eighteen-month old toddler is climbing onto my lap. “Nurse, Mommy! Nurse!” he demands. He’s weary, always so after a car trip. His eyes are heavy, he longs for the comfort of my breast. “Do you mind?” I ask. “Oh not at all,” she smiles as I lift my shirt and he, my baby, latches on greedily, sleepily, gratefully.

My aunt – Golda is her name – smiles gently, watching me, watching him. She is silky and soft, fragrant and old, so old. Yet she curiously observes the two of us and I venture, "What was your son like at this age?

“Apples” by Laura Maynard (Musepapers 2017)

The MUSE has spoken! Laura Maynard’s short story, “Apples,” is a winner in our first-ever Monthly Muse writing prompt on In Memoriam. Find the complete list of winners and finalists here and check out this month’s prompts here and share your own musings.

Apples

by Laura Maynard

 

When babies die, people bring lasagne. They  bring bread. They bring pie.

They arrive, single file, wearing dark colours, with empty words and full hands, trying to lessen the void that hangs low in my belly.

“Thank you for coming,” Daniel says. “She’s not really eating much yet.” He unclenches his fists to receive the plate.

He stuffs the casserole dish into the freezer. Bits of snow chip off and fall to the floor. When the whispering voices cease and the front door closes, dishes smash against the walls.

There comes a time when Daniel stops throwing things and begins to cook. The scent of apple pie wafts upstairs and into

“Taking Our Time” by Jonathan Segol (Musepapers 2017)

The MUSE has spoken! Jonathan Segol’s essay, “Taking Our Time,” is a winner in our first-ever Monthly Muse writing prompt on In Memoriam. Find the complete list of winners and finalists here and check out this month’s prompts here and share your own musings.

Taking Our Time

by Jonathan Segol

 

“Attention: it is now 11:30.  The park will close at midnight.  You have thirty minutes to leave the park.”

"Attention: it is now 11:30.  The park will close at midnight.  You have thirty minutes to leave the park."

The three of us–Roger, Billy and me—could leave this park in two minutes, in any direction.  It's a small neighborhood park.  But after those instructions blare from the loudspeaker on the golfcart-sized vehicle with its headlight pointed at us, we agree it might take us longer leave to the park.  Thirty-one minutes at least.

“Ice Lessons” by M.K. Sturdevant (Musepapers 2017)

The MUSE has spoken! M.K. Sturdevant’s essay, “Ice Lessons,” is a winner in our first-ever Monthly Muse writing prompt on In Memoriam. Find the complete list of winners and finalists here and check out this month’s prompts here and share your own musings.

“Ice Lessons”

by M.K. Sturdevant

 

I’m running next to the lake, leaping and punching through the fog. It’s spring, freezing cold. Heart pounding, I gasp it, I spit it out once more, to let him know that now is a good time. There’s nobody around. Now, Dad. Come now! There are merely millions of shadows, flickers in high-rise windows to the west. I pause on my path, and not even a gull flaps. I can only hear the lake breaking, shifting ice all around, and I hear the plates rolling slicing and shattering little by little: his steady crackle. He is the line being drawn, from here to Benton Harbor, a noise drawn deep under Sister Bay, a shift in the light over Milwaukee.

I’m walking home later, trying to figure out what he was up to, what he wanted to say. I worry I didn’t get the message.

Dad and I go grocery shopping sometimes. He's so funny about cereal. He mixes up about four different kinds in his bowl. So I ask him,

“From the Garden” by Michele Flynn (Musepapers 2017)

The MUSE has spoken! Michele Flynn’s essay, “From the Garden,” is a winner in our first-ever Monthly Muse writing prompt on Parenthood/Childhood. Find the complete list of winners and finalists here and check out this month’s prompts here and share your own musings.

From the Garden

by Michele Flynn

 

We live in a small city, and tend a shady backyard the size of two Ford Explorers. Half of the yard is covered in paving stones, and the other half is grass.  We buy sod each year, roll it out and water it. It lasts through mid-September and inexplicably dies. My five year old thinks that grass is an annual that comes in rolls like toilet paper. But he also knows that peas come in pods and potatoes must be dug out of the ground.  At least once a week, I pull our tools and Jake in a red radio flyer wagon to a sunny community garden plot one block from home. We don’t grow prize winning tea roses. We play in the dirt, and bury seeds, wait for them to sprout and ask questions: “Will it grow to the sky like in Jack and the Beanstalk?” “Will it be red?” and most importantly, “How does it taste?”

Jake and I live a parallel life in the garden, one with

