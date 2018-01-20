Issue 26 — 2017

(Cover Art by Ocean Clark)

THE “LOVE” ISSUE

NEW MILLENNIUM AWARD WINNERS

This issue features the award-winning work of Robin Myers, Kerry Tepperman Campbell, Adrianne Aron, William Polsgrove, Cady Vishniac, Elizabeth Amon, Carol D. Marsh, Kirk Wilson, and Michael Rowe (Love Wins).

SPECIAL “LOVE WINS” ESSAY COMPETITION

Sponsored by: NMW

Nonprofit Partners: FREE2LUV® and Lambda Literary

Celebrity Judge: Thea Gill, Actress/Singer (best known for her portrayal of Lindsay Peterson on the landmark Showtime series Queer as Folk)

THE NMW EXCERPT

The Soul of Man — by Oscar Wilde

FEATURED AUTHORS

Robin Myers • Kerry Tepperman Campbell • Adrianne Aron • William Polsgrove • Cady Vishniac • Elizabeth Amon • Carol D. Marsh • Kirk Wilson • Michael Rowe • Oscar Wilde • Alison Luterman • Marilyn Kallet • Barbara Mossberg • George Keenen • Carol Smith • Juli Anna J. Herndon • Lisa Zimmitti • Armin Tolentino • Ed McManis • Nancy Allen • Bernadette McComish • C. Ann Kodra • Aly Wright Fields • Jonathan Greenhause • Julie Rochlin • James Kirkpatrick • William Ellis • Lisa Gundry • David Cooke • Victoria Smith • Ed Ruzicka • Christina Lovin • Barbara Ungar • Danny Kossow • Marilyn E. Johnston • JLSchneider • Ted Davis • Carolyn E. Campbell • Barbara Zimmermann • Laura Still • Martha Hollander • Linda Nemec Foster • K. T. Landon • Joyce Kessel • Christina Frei • Robert Evory • Lynne Martin Bowman • Teresa Gilman