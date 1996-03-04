Past Issues

Welcome to our website redesign. Content migration is underway and will be completed soon.

All past contests and issues (1996-2016) are expected to be online by October 2017.

New Millennium Writings

Vol. 25 — 2016

The “EVOLVE” Issue NOW AVAILABLE ON AMAZON

Alexander Weinstein • Karen Hunt • Nina Varela • Tim Mayo

Claire Bateman • Jackie Davis Martin • Shanna Yetman

Noah Stetzer • Susan Nathiel • James Heffernan • Doris Ivie

Alysia Harris • Laura Still • C. Ann Kodra • Barbara Mossberg

Linda Nemec Foster • Berwyn Moore • Mary Cole • Anca Hariton

Georganne Harmon • Jim Glenn Thatcher • Marilyn Kallet • and many more.

20 Year Anniversary Natural Reflection: An Interview with Don Williams, NMW Founder and Editor Emeritus

Olsen and the Gull by Eric St. Clair

NOTES ON CONTRIBUTORS coming soon…

“Outstanding Stories, Poems, and Other Imaginings on… TROMP!, Bowing to the Miniscule, Walrus Kings, Fog Made of Iron, Buddhist Cosmetology, and the Milky Way in L.A. This issue features the award-winning work of Noah Stetzer, Claire Bateman, Alexander Weinstein, Shanna Yetman, Karen Hunt, Nina Varela, Susan Nathiel, and Jackie Davis Martin. Also, the NMW Interview with founder Don Williams, writing advice, and much more.”

New Millennium Writings

Vol. 24 — 2015

The “Infatuation” Issue (Cover Art by Kate Spinks Dean)

Rosa Lane • Joan McLean • George Choundas

John Mauk • Roz Spafford • Marcia Peck • Lucy Ricciardi

Michael Caligaris • Daisy Pitkin • Deborah DeNicola

Jendi Reiter • Brittney Scott • Molly Middleton Meyer

David Lloyd • Doris Ivie • Julie Harvey • Marilyn Kallet

Lisa Dordal • Laura Still • Jim Glenn Thatcher • and many more.

An Interview with celebrated poet Maureen McLane… Turning Inward, Mattering Latter, and Militant Naivetè by Brent A. Carr – The NMW Interview

Shades of Infatuation by Alexis Williams Carr

NOTES ON CONTRIBUTORS coming soon…

“Outstanding Stories, Poems, and Other Imaginings on… Quantum Entanglements, Snake Librarians, First Guitars, Transitional Light, and The Night as Meditation. Also, the NMW Interview with Acclaimed Poet Maureen McLane, NMW Award Winners, Writing Advice, and Much More.”

New Millennium Writings

Vol. 23 — 2014

The “Joan of Arc” Issue (Cover Art by Brenda Stumpf)

Susan Maeder • Stephen Coyne • H. Boris Timberg

Dan Gemmer • Rafealla Del Bourgo • Milla van der Have

Alexis Paige • J. L. Cooper • Timothy Walsh • Doris Ivie

Barbara Mossberg • Laura Still • C. Ann Kodra

Eileen Malone • Bart Rawlinson • Liza Porter • Anne Weiss

Jonathan Greenhause • Benjamin Goldberg • and many more.

A Conversation Worth Having with David Madden, by Jeffrey J. Folks – The NMW Interview

On Salvation by Alexis Williams Carr

NOTES ON CONTRIBUTORS The Writers, Poets, and Artists Who Made This Issue Possible

“Outstanding Stories, Poems, and Other Imaginings on… Joan of Arc, Gifts to Wet Ankles, Spider Silk Weaving, Butterfly Burial, Blowing the Third Eye, and The Inescapable Levity of Gravity. Also, the NMW Interview with Acclaimed Writer David Madden, NMW Award Winners, Writing Advice, and Much More.”

New Millennium Writings

Vol. 22 — 2013

The “Rebirth” Issue (Cover Art by Mark Maxwell)

Lisa Heiserman Perkins • Cherie Ann Parker • Doug Margeson

S. J. Powers • J. L. Schneider • Elizabeth Heineman

Jennifer Andrews • Don Williams • Ellen LaFlèche

Marilyn E. Johnston • Laura Hilton • Devreaux Baker

Jendi Reiter • Jim Glenn Thatcher • and many more.

An Interview with celebrated poet William Pitt Root – A Russian Blonde, Going Native, Deaths of Strangers, His Dashing Father, Social Justice, the Power of Poetry, Doors of Perception, Becoming a Man, and more… by Don Williams – The NMW Interview

Lament for Federico García Lorca by Charles Fishman – Janus Tribute File

On Rebirth and Passing the Torch by Don Williams

NOTES ON CONTRIBUTORS coming soon…

“Outstanding Stories, Poems, and Other Imaginings on… Buds, and Bells, and Stars Without a Name, Death of a Newspaper, 13 Rules to Love By, Love Intangible, Still-Life With Baby, Sidewalk Salvation, Prayer to My Contradictions, A Sleeping Russian Blonde, Frank Sinatra in the Early Evening, The Subtle Art of Possession, Devil in the White City, and Sanding Blue Doors. Also, the NMW Interview with Acclaimed Poet William Pitt Root, NMW Award Winners, Writing Advice, and Much More.”

New Millennium Writings

Vol. 20 — 2011

The “God” Issue (Cover Art by Will Rickenbach)

A. Molotkov • B.K. Loren • Vic Sizemore • Deirdra McAfee

Norma Shainin • Travis Ladonuel • Carol J. Arnold

M.M. De Voe • Amy Andrews • Josh MacIvor-Anderson

Ellen Graf • Jann Banales • Nikki Giovanni • Barbara Knott

Pamela Uschuk • d. c. Dulik • Lucy Sieger • David Ray

Nan Becker • Jim Glenn Thatcher • and many more.

American Book Award Winner Pamela Uschuk

Nikki Giovanni’s Appalachian Roots

William Burroughs’ Naked Lunch at 50 by R. B. Morris – Janus File Tribute

The God Issue by Don Williams

NOTES ON CONTRIBUTORS coming soon…

“Outstanding Stories, Poems, and Other Imaginings on… The Resiliency Gene, A Time Capsule Surprise, God and Cosmos, Wrestling with Demons, Black Holes, Time and Consciousness, a 21st Century Hound of Hades, and The Most Wonderful White Stockings. Also, NMW Award Winners, American Book Award Winner Pamela Uschuk on Shostakovich and Theremins, Humor, Writing Advice, and Much More.”

New Millennium Writings

Vol. 19 — 2010

The “Obama” Issue (Cover Art by David Joyner)

Barack Obama • Frances Payne Adler • Allison Alsup

Barbara Zimmermann • Rusty Dolleman • Sarah Miller

Katharine Goodridge Ingram • Melanie M. Hoffert

Lucy Sieger • Naomi Ruth Lowinsky • Suellen Wedmore

Tim Johnson • Ed Frankel • Trish Lindsey Jaggers

RB Morris • Deborah DeNicola • and many more.

America the Beautiful by Tim Johnson

NEW! Guide to NMW for Writers and Teachers

The Late John Updike, on God, Rabbits, Sex & Writing by Don Williams – Janus File Tribute



NOTES ON CONTRIBUTORS coming soon…

“Outstanding Stories, Poems, and Other Imaginings on… Fake Cakes and Orgasms, The Ghost of Obama’s Grandma, Southern Discomfort, Upstate Bedtime Stories, The Boy With A Camera, Grass Shrimp, Cops’ Wives and Lovers, On Leaving North Dakota, String Theory, Sun Songs, and Swimming Under Salvador. Also, Our Best Poems Yet (one by Obama), NMW Award Winners, Humor, Writing Advice, and Much More.”

New Millennium Writings

Vol. 18 — 2008-09

The “Obama” Issue (Cover Art by Mark Sieger)

Susan Chiavelli • David Hunter • Louise Aronson

Jacob Appel • Sarah Coury • Jenny Gumpertz

Barbara Zimmermann • Stephen Irwin • Asha Vose

Don Mitchell • Cathy Kodra • Ralph Ryan • Ellen Sullins

M. Garrett Bauman • Britton Gildersleeve

Harry Bauld • Mil Norman-Risch • and many more.

No Longer Strangers by Adrienne Pond

Losing Africa by Eve Brown

Kurt Vonnegut on the Banks of the Big Tennessee by Don Williams – Janus File Tribute

NOTES ON CONTRIBUTORS coming soon…

“Outstanding Stories, Poems, and Other Imaginings on… The Most Interesting Thing in the World, Mother Night, Winter Oranges, Losing Africa, Peeling Onions, A Haunting Down Under, Vietnam Pays a Visit, A Principled Self-Immolation, Snake Dreaming, Wildfile Hellfire, Alaska, Cat Consciousness, The Taste of War, Doves Sleeping in Sand. Also, Our Best Poems Yet (one by Obama), NMW Award Winners, Humor, Writing Advice, and Much More.”

New Millennium Writings

Vol. 17 — 2007-o8

The “Treatise of Life” Issue (Cover Art by Walt Fieldsa)

Patricia Brieschke • Victor Lister • Anwar Accawi

Gary P. Victor • Mira Dusho • Jacob Appel

Hal Ackerman • Mark Holden • Cynthia Reeves

Philip T. Carter • George Bandy • Ruth Thompson

Vivian Shipley • Susan Cohen • Tom Lombardo

Marybeth Boyanton • Laurel Still • and many more.

J. D. Salinger’s Lost Love Letters by Neil Cohen – Janus File Tribute

These Things Sell Themselves by George Bandy

NOTES ON CONTRIBUTORS coming soon…

“Outstanding Stories, Poems, and Other Imaginings on… Disposable Brides and Sugar Daddies, the Romance of Military Speak Management, Hazardous Cargoes, What If Osama Didn’t Do It, A Comeuppance on Columbus Day, This I Pray, and Lone Wolf in January. Also, NMW Award Winners, Humor, Writing Advice, and Much More.”

New Millennium Writings

Vol. 16 — 2006-07

The “Shifting” Issue (Cover Painting by Ouida Welch Williams)

Robert Anderson • B. Barnett • Craig Rothstein

Jessie Keyt • Robert S. Carr • Jillian Weise

Jacob Appel • Ronald Lands • Margaret Hermes

Elaine Winer • Sean Aden Lovelace • Randi Glatzer

Donna Miscolta • Bree Coven • Rochelle Ratner

Hilda Rax • Marc Levy • and many more.

An Interview with Khaled Hosseini… Kite-Runner Memories by Sherry Ellis – The NMW Interview

Meeting Uncle Shelby: How Shel Silverstein Made My Day and Changed My Life by Bree Coven

A Comparative Seismology by Jacob Appel

NOTES ON CONTRIBUTORS coming soon…

“Outstanding Stories, Poems, and Other Imaginings on… Bonnie Parker’s Final Getaway, A Psychedelic Dying Time, Working up the Big Idea, Seismic Con Jobs, Shel Silverstein’s Gifts of Whimsy, Love and Sacrifice Atop an Olmec Pyramid, Desperados on the Lam, Two Marias, Organic Escape Unto Death, and Communal Love Florida Style. Also, NMW Award Winners, Humor, Writing Advice, and Much More.”

New Millennium Writings

Vol. 15 — 2005-06

The “Red” Issue (Cover Painting by Cynthia Markert)

Allen Wier • Charlotte Warren • Peter Selgin

Steve Taylor • Robert Vivian • Michael Phillipps

Noel Kalenian • Sarah Flygare • Noëlle Wall

Joshua Leavitt • Jacob M. Appel • Tanio McCallum

Renèe Ruderman • Justin Vicari • Ted Kooser

Robert von Stein Redick • and many more.

Poetry by Poet Laureate Ted Kooser

An Interview with Julia Glass… A Palette of Words by Sherry Ellis – The NMW Interview

Gideon Jones An Excerpt from Allen Wier’s long-awaited novel, TEHANO

Enoch Arden’s One Night Stands by Jacob M. Appel

NOTES ON CONTRIBUTORS coming soon…

“Outstanding Stories, Poems, and Other Imaginings on… The Burden of Molecules, Enoch Arden’s One Night Stands, River Phoenix and the Uncrossed River, New Kid’s Revenge, The Scrupulous Man, and Voluptuous Woman on a Porch. Also, Allen Wier’s Long-Awaited Novel, Julia Glass interviewed, poetry by Poet Laureate Ted Kooser, NMW Award Winners, Humor, Writing Advice, and Much More.”

New Millennium Writings

Vol. 14 — 2004-05

The “WAR” Issue (Cover Painting by Will Rickenbach)

Naomi Benaron • Jack Neely • Tom Larson

David Morse • Thomas O’Malley • Jacqueline Berger

David O. Stewart • Marc Levy • Judy Copeland

Ann Pancake • Eliezer Sobel • CB Anderson

Dan Sullivan • Donn Irving • Charlotte Pence

Kathleen Driskell • Alice Friman • and many more.

Our Sacred Ditty by Jack Neely

Straight Life by Tom Larsen

Cormac McCarthy Writes His Way Home by Don Williams – The NMW Profile



NOTES ON CONTRIBUTORS coming soon…

“Outstanding Stories, Poems, and Other Imaginings on… The Path to Divine Joy, The Girl Who Didn’t Believe in Love, Cormac McCarthy, Inside the Nuclear Test Zone, War and Dismembrance, The Straight Life, A Digital Moon, Our Sacred Ditty, Vanishing Acts, Second Chances, Growing Up Tough, and Shedding Skin. Also, NMW Award Winners, Humor, Writing Advice, and Much More.”

New Millennium Writings

Vol. 13 — 2003-04

The “Why is this man grinning?” Issue (Cover Design by Rhonda Swicegood)

Juliet Wittman • Steven Simoncic • Florence Larson

Morgan McDermott • Carole Evans • Tom Larsen

Flora Bray • Laura Hoffer • Greg Stras • Kelly Shire

R. A. Lopata • Dorene O’Brien • Maria Webber

Larry Bradley • Carolyn Moore • Maria Caruso

Shadab Zeest Hashmi • and many more.

A Question and Answer Interview with George Garrett… In His Own Words by Laura Hoffer – The NMW Interview

The Essence of George Garrett (and Faulkner’s Tweed) by Brian Griffin

Writing 101: Conducting the Interview by Don Williams

FIRST VERSE Phil Lowe, Darius Antwan Stewart, and Lauren McCullum

NOTES ON CONTRIBUTORS coming soon…

“Outstanding Stories, Poems, and Other Imaginings on… A Meditation on Light, Santa in Rehab, Corresponding with Fairies, A Brief Funny History of Philosophy, Communing with Dead Poets, The Ballerina and the Butcher, Reluctant Vacationers, Red River Rising, Surviving the Serial Killer, Life in the Primitive, A Robin Hood for Our Times, and Ode for a Golfer. Also, The Essence of George Garrett, NMW Award Winners, Humor, Writing 101: Conducting the Interview, and Much More.”

About this Cover: The late novelist and activist Ken Kesey and members of his family painted this image of Aquarius as part of a zodiac wheel on the floor of their Pleasant Hill, Oregon, home sometime in the 1970s. I photographed the wheel, measuring about twelve feet in diameter, while on a long trip around the country by a van in November 1979. An account of my visit with the author of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Sometimes A Great Notion, is included in my Janus File tribute in this issue. As I was leaving that November day, I asked permission to take some pictures. Kesey gestured at the floor in an off-hand way and said, “You might photograph this.” Attracted by the energy of ‘The Water Bearer,’ I focused in on that portion of the wheel. Later my sister Kathleen framed a copy and hung it on her wall. When it came time to plan this issue, shortly after Ken Kesey’s death on Nov. 11, I looked t the photograph and knew I had my cover. –Don Williams, Founder and Editor Emeritus

New Millennium Writings

Vol. 12 — 2002

The “Ken Kesey” Issue (Cover Art by Ken Kesey & Family)

Kiyash Monsef • Sari Rose • Toby Heaton

Walt McDonald • Eduardo C. Corral

Trent Moorman • Laura S. Distelheim

Jeff Walt • Elizabeth Crowell • Michael Hyde

Oran Ryan • Ina Claire Gabler • Al Sim

Bernard Otterman • Sean Aden Lovelace

Michael Zukowski • Joel E. Turner • and many more.

Ken Kesey… Further Along and Still Testing the Reality of It by Don Williams – The Janus File

An Actual Cover Letter by Patricia Ansley

FIRST VERSE Therese Stegman, Doug LaVerne, Everette Bach, Joe Quinn, and Nancy Callahan



NOTES ON CONTRIBUTORS coming soon…

“Ken Kesey Dead? Who they tryin’ to kid? A personal memoir by Don Williams.

Plus, Outstanding Stories, Poems, and Other Imaginings on… Tripping Out on America, The Golem of Auschwitz,’Nabakov and Other Strangers, Death of a Romance Novel, Three Days in a Hammock, Rerunning the Greek Marathon, and Jayne Mansfield. Also, Writing 101: How To Make Your Characters Come Alive, NMW Award Winners, Humor, and Much More.”

…updating in progress…

All past issues (1996-2016) are expected to be online by October 2017.