Past Issues

New Millennium Writings
Vol. 25 — 2016
The “EVOLVE” Issue NOW AVAILABLE ON AMAZON
Alexander Weinstein • Karen Hunt • Nina Varela • Tim Mayo
Claire Bateman • Jackie Davis Martin • Shanna Yetman
Noah Stetzer • Susan Nathiel • James Heffernan • Doris Ivie
Alysia Harris • Laura Still • C. Ann Kodra • Barbara Mossberg
Linda Nemec Foster • Berwyn Moore • Mary Cole • Anca Hariton
Georganne Harmon • Jim Glenn Thatcher • Marilyn Kallet • and many more.
20 Year Anniversary Natural Reflection: An Interview with Don Williams, NMW Founder and Editor Emeritus
Olsen and the Gull by Eric St. Clair
“Outstanding Stories, Poems, and Other Imaginings on… TROMP!, Bowing to the Miniscule, Walrus Kings, Fog Made of Iron, Buddhist Cosmetology, and the Milky Way in L.A. This issue features the award-winning work of Noah Stetzer, Claire Bateman, Alexander Weinstein, Shanna Yetman, Karen Hunt, Nina Varela, Susan Nathiel, and Jackie Davis Martin. Also, the NMW Interview with founder Don Williams, writing advice, and much more.”
New Millennium Writings
Vol. 24 — 2015
The “Infatuation” Issue (Cover Art by Kate Spinks Dean)
Rosa Lane • Joan McLean • George Choundas
John Mauk • Roz Spafford • Marcia Peck • Lucy Ricciardi
Michael Caligaris • Daisy Pitkin • Deborah DeNicola
Jendi Reiter • Brittney Scott • Molly Middleton Meyer
David Lloyd • Doris Ivie • Julie Harvey • Marilyn Kallet
Lisa Dordal • Laura Still • Jim Glenn Thatcher • and many more.
An Interview with celebrated poet Maureen McLane… Turning Inward, Mattering Latter, and Militant Naivetè by Brent A. Carr – The NMW Interview
Shades of Infatuation by Alexis Williams Carr
“Outstanding Stories, Poems, and Other Imaginings on… Quantum Entanglements, Snake Librarians, First Guitars, Transitional Light, and The Night as Meditation. Also, the NMW Interview with Acclaimed Poet Maureen McLane, NMW Award Winners, Writing Advice, and Much More.”
New Millennium Writings
Vol. 23 — 2014
The “Joan of Arc” Issue (Cover Art by Brenda Stumpf)
Susan Maeder • Stephen Coyne • H. Boris Timberg
Dan Gemmer • Rafealla Del Bourgo • Milla van der Have
Alexis Paige • J. L. Cooper • Timothy Walsh • Doris Ivie
Barbara Mossberg • Laura Still • C. Ann Kodra
Eileen Malone • Bart Rawlinson • Liza Porter • Anne Weiss
Jonathan Greenhause • Benjamin Goldberg • and many more.
A Conversation Worth Having with David Madden, by Jeffrey J. Folks – The NMW Interview
On Salvation by Alexis Williams Carr
“Outstanding Stories, Poems, and Other Imaginings on… Joan of Arc, Gifts to Wet Ankles, Spider Silk Weaving, Butterfly Burial, Blowing the Third Eye, and The Inescapable Levity of Gravity. Also, the NMW Interview with Acclaimed Writer David Madden, NMW Award Winners, Writing Advice, and Much More.”
New Millennium Writings
Vol. 22 — 2013
The “Rebirth” Issue (Cover Art by Mark Maxwell)
Lisa Heiserman Perkins • Cherie Ann Parker • Doug Margeson
S. J. Powers • J. L. Schneider • Elizabeth Heineman
Jennifer Andrews • Don Williams • Ellen LaFlèche
Marilyn E. Johnston • Laura Hilton • Devreaux Baker
Jendi Reiter • Jim Glenn Thatcher • and many more.
An Interview with celebrated poet William Pitt Root – A Russian Blonde, Going Native, Deaths of Strangers, His Dashing Father, Social Justice, the Power of Poetry, Doors of Perception, Becoming a Man, and more… by Don Williams – The NMW Interview
Lament for Federico García Lorca by Charles Fishman – Janus Tribute File
On Rebirth and Passing the Torch by Don Williams
“Outstanding Stories, Poems, and Other Imaginings on… Buds, and Bells, and Stars Without a Name, Death of a Newspaper, 13 Rules to Love By, Love Intangible, Still-Life With Baby, Sidewalk Salvation, Prayer to My Contradictions, A Sleeping Russian Blonde, Frank Sinatra in the Early Evening, The Subtle Art of Possession, Devil in the White City, and Sanding Blue Doors. Also, the NMW Interview with Acclaimed Poet William Pitt Root, NMW Award Winners, Writing Advice, and Much More.”
New Millennium Writings
Vol. 20 — 2011
The “God” Issue (Cover Art by Will Rickenbach)
A. Molotkov • B.K. Loren • Vic Sizemore • Deirdra McAfee
Norma Shainin • Travis Ladonuel • Carol J. Arnold
M.M. De Voe • Amy Andrews • Josh MacIvor-Anderson
Ellen Graf • Jann Banales • Nikki Giovanni • Barbara Knott
Pamela Uschuk • d. c. Dulik • Lucy Sieger • David Ray
Nan Becker • Jim Glenn Thatcher • and many more.
American Book Award Winner Pamela Uschuk
Nikki Giovanni’s Appalachian Roots
William Burroughs’ Naked Lunch at 50 by R. B. Morris – Janus File Tribute
The God Issue by Don Williams
“Outstanding Stories, Poems, and Other Imaginings on… The Resiliency Gene, A Time Capsule Surprise, God and Cosmos, Wrestling with Demons, Black Holes, Time and Consciousness, a 21st Century Hound of Hades, and The Most Wonderful White Stockings. Also, NMW Award Winners, American Book Award Winner Pamela Uschuk on Shostakovich and Theremins, Humor, Writing Advice, and Much More.”
New Millennium Writings
Vol. 19 — 2010
The “Obama” Issue (Cover Art by David Joyner)
Barack Obama • Frances Payne Adler • Allison Alsup
Barbara Zimmermann • Rusty Dolleman • Sarah Miller
Katharine Goodridge Ingram • Melanie M. Hoffert
Lucy Sieger • Naomi Ruth Lowinsky • Suellen Wedmore
Tim Johnson • Ed Frankel • Trish Lindsey Jaggers
RB Morris • Deborah DeNicola • and many more.
America the Beautiful by Tim Johnson
The Late John Updike, on God, Rabbits, Sex & Writing by Don Williams – Janus File Tribute
“Outstanding Stories, Poems, and Other Imaginings on… Fake Cakes and Orgasms, The Ghost of Obama’s Grandma, Southern Discomfort, Upstate Bedtime Stories, The Boy With A Camera, Grass Shrimp, Cops’ Wives and Lovers, On Leaving North Dakota, String Theory, Sun Songs, and Swimming Under Salvador. Also, Our Best Poems Yet (one by Obama), NMW Award Winners, Humor, Writing Advice, and Much More.”
New Millennium Writings
Vol. 18 — 2008-09
The “Obama” Issue (Cover Art by Mark Sieger)
Susan Chiavelli • David Hunter • Louise Aronson
Jacob Appel • Sarah Coury • Jenny Gumpertz
Barbara Zimmermann • Stephen Irwin • Asha Vose
Don Mitchell • Cathy Kodra • Ralph Ryan • Ellen Sullins
M. Garrett Bauman • Britton Gildersleeve
Harry Bauld • Mil Norman-Risch • and many more.
No Longer Strangers by Adrienne Pond
Losing Africa by Eve Brown
Kurt Vonnegut on the Banks of the Big Tennessee by Don Williams – Janus File Tribute
“Outstanding Stories, Poems, and Other Imaginings on… The Most Interesting Thing in the World, Mother Night, Winter Oranges, Losing Africa, Peeling Onions, A Haunting Down Under, Vietnam Pays a Visit, A Principled Self-Immolation, Snake Dreaming, Wildfile Hellfire, Alaska, Cat Consciousness, The Taste of War, Doves Sleeping in Sand. Also, Our Best Poems Yet (one by Obama), NMW Award Winners, Humor, Writing Advice, and Much More.”
New Millennium Writings
Vol. 17 — 2007-o8
The “Treatise of Life” Issue (Cover Art by Walt Fieldsa)
Patricia Brieschke • Victor Lister • Anwar Accawi
Gary P. Victor • Mira Dusho • Jacob Appel
Hal Ackerman • Mark Holden • Cynthia Reeves
Philip T. Carter • George Bandy • Ruth Thompson
Vivian Shipley • Susan Cohen • Tom Lombardo
Marybeth Boyanton • Laurel Still • and many more.
J. D. Salinger’s Lost Love Letters by Neil Cohen – Janus File Tribute
These Things Sell Themselves by George Bandy
“Outstanding Stories, Poems, and Other Imaginings on… Disposable Brides and Sugar Daddies, the Romance of Military Speak Management, Hazardous Cargoes, What If Osama Didn’t Do It, A Comeuppance on Columbus Day, This I Pray, and Lone Wolf in January. Also, NMW Award Winners, Humor, Writing Advice, and Much More.”
New Millennium Writings
Vol. 16 — 2006-07
The “Shifting” Issue (Cover Painting by Ouida Welch Williams)
Robert Anderson • B. Barnett • Craig Rothstein
Jessie Keyt • Robert S. Carr • Jillian Weise
Jacob Appel • Ronald Lands • Margaret Hermes
Elaine Winer • Sean Aden Lovelace • Randi Glatzer
Donna Miscolta • Bree Coven • Rochelle Ratner
Hilda Rax • Marc Levy • and many more.
An Interview with Khaled Hosseini… Kite-Runner Memories by Sherry Ellis – The NMW Interview
Meeting Uncle Shelby: How Shel Silverstein Made My Day and Changed My Life by Bree Coven
A Comparative Seismology by Jacob Appel
“Outstanding Stories, Poems, and Other Imaginings on… Bonnie Parker’s Final Getaway, A Psychedelic Dying Time, Working up the Big Idea, Seismic Con Jobs, Shel Silverstein’s Gifts of Whimsy, Love and Sacrifice Atop an Olmec Pyramid, Desperados on the Lam, Two Marias, Organic Escape Unto Death, and Communal Love Florida Style. Also, NMW Award Winners, Humor, Writing Advice, and Much More.”
New Millennium Writings
Vol. 15 — 2005-06
The “Red” Issue (Cover Painting by Cynthia Markert)
Allen Wier • Charlotte Warren • Peter Selgin
Steve Taylor • Robert Vivian • Michael Phillipps
Noel Kalenian • Sarah Flygare • Noëlle Wall
Joshua Leavitt • Jacob M. Appel • Tanio McCallum
Renèe Ruderman • Justin Vicari • Ted Kooser
Robert von Stein Redick • and many more.
Poetry by Poet Laureate Ted Kooser
An Interview with Julia Glass… A Palette of Words by Sherry Ellis – The NMW Interview
Gideon Jones An Excerpt from Allen Wier’s long-awaited novel, TEHANO
Enoch Arden’s One Night Stands by Jacob M. Appel
“Outstanding Stories, Poems, and Other Imaginings on… The Burden of Molecules, Enoch Arden’s One Night Stands, River Phoenix and the Uncrossed River, New Kid’s Revenge, The Scrupulous Man, and Voluptuous Woman on a Porch. Also, Allen Wier’s Long-Awaited Novel, Julia Glass interviewed, poetry by Poet Laureate Ted Kooser, NMW Award Winners, Humor, Writing Advice, and Much More.”
New Millennium Writings
Vol. 14 — 2004-05
The “WAR” Issue (Cover Painting by Will Rickenbach)
Naomi Benaron • Jack Neely • Tom Larson
David Morse • Thomas O’Malley • Jacqueline Berger
David O. Stewart • Marc Levy • Judy Copeland
Ann Pancake • Eliezer Sobel • CB Anderson
Dan Sullivan • Donn Irving • Charlotte Pence
Kathleen Driskell • Alice Friman • and many more.
Our Sacred Ditty by Jack Neely
Straight Life by Tom Larsen
Cormac McCarthy Writes His Way Home by Don Williams – The NMW Profile
“Outstanding Stories, Poems, and Other Imaginings on… The Path to Divine Joy, The Girl Who Didn’t Believe in Love, Cormac McCarthy, Inside the Nuclear Test Zone, War and Dismembrance, The Straight Life, A Digital Moon, Our Sacred Ditty, Vanishing Acts, Second Chances, Growing Up Tough, and Shedding Skin. Also, NMW Award Winners, Humor, Writing Advice, and Much More.”
New Millennium Writings
Vol. 13 — 2003-04
The “Why is this man grinning?” Issue (Cover Design by Rhonda Swicegood)
Juliet Wittman • Steven Simoncic • Florence Larson
Morgan McDermott • Carole Evans • Tom Larsen
Flora Bray • Laura Hoffer • Greg Stras • Kelly Shire
R. A. Lopata • Dorene O’Brien • Maria Webber
Larry Bradley • Carolyn Moore • Maria Caruso
Shadab Zeest Hashmi • and many more.
A Question and Answer Interview with George Garrett… In His Own Words by Laura Hoffer – The NMW Interview
The Essence of George Garrett (and Faulkner’s Tweed) by Brian Griffin
Writing 101: Conducting the Interview by Don Williams
FIRST VERSE Phil Lowe, Darius Antwan Stewart, and Lauren McCullum
“Outstanding Stories, Poems, and Other Imaginings on… A Meditation on Light, Santa in Rehab, Corresponding with Fairies, A Brief Funny History of Philosophy, Communing with Dead Poets, The Ballerina and the Butcher, Reluctant Vacationers, Red River Rising, Surviving the Serial Killer, Life in the Primitive, A Robin Hood for Our Times, and Ode for a Golfer. Also, The Essence of George Garrett, NMW Award Winners, Humor, Writing 101: Conducting the Interview, and Much More.”
About this Cover: The late novelist and activist Ken Kesey and members of his family painted this image of Aquarius as part of a zodiac wheel on the floor of their Pleasant Hill, Oregon, home sometime in the 1970s. I photographed the wheel, measuring about twelve feet in diameter, while on a long trip around the country by a van in November 1979. An account of my visit with the author of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Sometimes A Great Notion, is included in my Janus File tribute in this issue. As I was leaving that November day, I asked permission to take some pictures. Kesey gestured at the floor in an off-hand way and said, “You might photograph this.” Attracted by the energy of ‘The Water Bearer,’ I focused in on that portion of the wheel. Later my sister Kathleen framed a copy and hung it on her wall. When it came time to plan this issue, shortly after Ken Kesey’s death on Nov. 11, I looked t the photograph and knew I had my cover.
–Don Williams, Founder and Editor Emeritus
New Millennium Writings
Vol. 12 — 2002
The “Ken Kesey” Issue (Cover Art by Ken Kesey & Family)
Kiyash Monsef • Sari Rose • Toby Heaton
Walt McDonald • Eduardo C. Corral
Trent Moorman • Laura S. Distelheim
Jeff Walt • Elizabeth Crowell • Michael Hyde
Oran Ryan • Ina Claire Gabler • Al Sim
Bernard Otterman • Sean Aden Lovelace
Michael Zukowski • Joel E. Turner • and many more.
Ken Kesey… Further Along and Still Testing the Reality of It by Don Williams – The Janus File
An Actual Cover Letter by Patricia Ansley
FIRST VERSE Therese Stegman, Doug LaVerne, Everette Bach, Joe Quinn, and Nancy Callahan
“Ken Kesey Dead? Who they tryin’ to kid? A personal memoir by Don Williams.
Plus, Outstanding Stories, Poems, and Other Imaginings on… Tripping Out on America, The Golem of Auschwitz,’Nabakov and Other Strangers, Death of a Romance Novel, Three Days in a Hammock, Rerunning the Greek Marathon, and Jayne Mansfield. Also, Writing 101: How To Make Your Characters Come Alive, NMW Award Winners, Humor, and Much More.”