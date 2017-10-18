Monthly Muse Results
“From the Garden,” by Michele Flynn
Sixteen years ago, I quit my day job to write. I wanted to show my children that they could do what they loved. We lived on credit cards, my husband’s schoolteacher salary, and stringer work. Now my day job is writing. That alone is amazing to me. But it’s never enough, is it? I branched out into travel writing (touristshellyb.com) and short stories. As for my sons, both are doing what they love. One is a writer, the other a musician and a damn good storyteller. It’s worked out for all of us. –Michele Flynn
“Folie Á Deux,” by Laura Rose
Laura Rose, an advertising copywriter and manager, lives in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, with her husband and daughter. Her nonfiction has appeared in “Narrative,” “Memoir Journal,” and “Bucks County Writer.”
“Perfection,” by Molly Seale
Molly Seale has most recently published essays in Hippocampus Magazine and Hotel Amerika as well as ON YOUR OWN, an anthology of poems and essays about widowhood. She holds an MFA in Theatre from the University of Texas and was a Fulbright-Hays grant recipient in the Performing Arts to the former Soviet Union. Her essay, “Illness,” was included in Robert Atwan’s Notable Essays and Literary Nonfiction of 2014. She lives in Makanda, Illinois.
+ Finalists
Carrie Bailey, “Open Letter to my Single Teenage Mother, a Career Waitress”
Diarmaid O Cuanain, “Revive”
Chris Guppy, “No Right to be Wine”
Bruce Rettig, “Rabbit Hole”
Ellie Roscher, “The Silence and the Cry”
“Apples,” by Laura Maynard
Laura Maynard is a Writer’s Craft teacher, living with her husband and son in the beautiful village of Enniskillen, Ontario. She feels lucky to be able to inspire a passion for writing in young people. Laura has published four short stories and is currently working on her first novel.
“Taking Our Time,” by Jonathan Segol
Jonathan Segol’s first writing was as a songwriter in New York and as a journalist for Street News. He now teaches writing at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, NY and has just finished a coming-of-age novel about chop shops, Coney Island, graffiti, and Y2K.
“Ice Lessons,” by M.K. Sturdevant
M.K. Sturdevant’s work has appeared in Orion, Flyway, Slag Glass City, and is forthcoming in The Trumpeter. She was listed in the Top 25 Emerging Writers by Glimmer Train Press, Jan/Feb 2017. She lives and works in the Chicago area.
+ Finalists
Honora Ní Aódagaín, “When Heroes Die”
Meredith Escudier, “My Father’s Eyes”
Nina Gaby, “Observations from the Girl Who Wasn’t Even Under the Bridge”
Rowan Groth, “Bye-Bye Johnny, Johnny Bye-Bye”
Carolyn Watkins, “The Born”