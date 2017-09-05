Monthly Musepaper™

Think back to those first heady moments, those first scary steps, that first inkling of what was to come...Take us back to the beginning.

The end of an era. The end of innocence. The last straw. Tell us about the end—that moment when, at last, you knew the story was over.

For this Monthly Muse, send us your (1000 words or less) stories, essays, and poems about Endings, Beginnings, or both!

BEGINNINGS & ENDINGS - SHORT STORY/ESSAY/POEM CONTEST #4 — CLOSED —