WRITING CONTEST XLII • 2016

Award Winners & Finalists

WINNERS

New Millennium Nonfiction Prize

Kirk Wilson of Austin, TX for “A Brief and Necessary Madness” (read it here)

New Millennium Fiction Prize

Elizabeth Amon of Seattle, Washington for “Hair of the Dog” (read it here)

*This award is Elizabeth’s first literary prize for fiction.

New Millennium Flash Fiction Prize

William Polsgrove of Frederick, Maryland for “Highway 61″ (read it here)

*This award is William’s first literary prize, as well as his first published story.

New Millennium Poetry Prize

Kerry Tepperman Campbell of San Anselmo, CA for “Bougainvillea” (read it here)

FINALISTS

• Nonfiction • Barbara Bruner

“My Son Becomes a Father” Tyrese Coleman

“Thoughts on My Ancestry.com DNA Results” J.L. Cooper

“The Sages of the West” Savanna Ferguson

“On Orogenies” Robynn Colwell

“Brussels Attacks” Joan Goodreau

“First Words” Anne Gudger

“Sieve” William Hillyard

“Wonder Valley” Michele Leavitt

“Who Among Us” Jeffrey Loeb

“Resurrection” Rolando Lopez

“American Genies” Christopher McNally

“Kings of America” J. H. Moncrieff

“The Fighter” Barbara Mossberg

“The Role of Poetry in Saving the Earth” P. J. Osattin

“A Rose By Any Other Name” Gabrielle Robinson

“Ambused by the Past” Catherine Root

“Loving the Bigger Fat”

• Fiction • Jacob M. Appel

“The Children’s Lottery” Julia Ballerini

“The Workings of Joy” J Bloom

“Molly” Megan Gregor

“Signs” Lisa Greim

“Walter Says Good Morning” Erin Holiday

“Reserves” Katharine Johnston

“Delancey and Essex” Maxime Kawawa-Beaudan

“Others” Kathleen Kell

“Folly at Roosevelt Island” Denise Long

“Where It’s Buried” Haywood Moxley

“Hands” Kate Pigott

“Needle” Marsha Reed Nall

“Pure Gold” Katherine Rooks

“Climb On” Kate Simonian

“Late Chrysalis, Early Summer” Darren Sorrels

“Total Progress 0%” Patricia Trentacoste

“India Lake” Nina Varela

“Belly” Mark Wagstaff

“Watching Biff on Primetime” Casey Whitworth

“Me and You and Zvonimir”

• Flash Fiction • Judith Glass Collins

“Matroyska” Erin Conway

“Teacher, Wouldn’t You Like to Sing the Blues?” Andi Dobek

“It’s Not Me” Tyler Dunning

“Snow White” Jeptha Evans

“Politics” Amanda Foerster

“Shirene” Dana Getz

“Dissonance” Dara Kell

“T&T” Lisa Korzeniowski

“The Burning” Denise Long

“Smooth, Shallow Cut” Ginger Marcinkowski

“Tsunami615” Lisa Michelle

“Trails End” Marc Phillips

“You May Begin” Eric Ruka

“The Brave” Michael Sarabia

“Mesopotamian Equinox” Cynthia Schartman

“Foodie” Adam Schwartzman

“Holy Land, USA” J Spru

“Juicy Fruit” Lizette Wanzer

“Flounder” Jim Weyer

“The Beach”

• Poetry • William Ellis

“Instructions for Returning to the Past” Robert Evory

“Sympathy Vibration” Linda Nemec Foster

“The Artist’s Notebook” Teresa Gilman

“Whistling Down the Sky” Jonathan Greenhause

“How I Became the Luckiest Man on My Block” N. A. Hirabayashi

“Japan — Three Cities” Martha Hollander

“Strange Bed” Marilyn E. Johnston

“Outward Bound” George Keenen

“Back We Go” Joyce Kessel

“The Vigil” James Kirkpatrick

“INÈS” Daniel Kossow

“One Morning in the Marsh” Aly Wright Fields

“Gymnastics” Ed Ruzicka

“My Lungs Are a Shambles” Victoria Smith

“Mother of Exiles” K. T. Landon

“The Second Law of Thermodynamics” Barbara Ungar

“On a Scale of One to Ten”