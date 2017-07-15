Privacy Policy

Your privacy is very important to us. At NMW we have a few fundamental principles that we follow:

We don’t ask you for personal information unless we truly need it.

We don’t share your personal information with anyone except to comply with the law, administer the competition, communicate if/when necessary, develop our offerings, or protect our rights.

We don’t store personal information on our servers unless required for the on-going operation of our site.

New Millennium Writings (“NMW”) operates several websites including sunshots.org. It is NMW’s policy to respect your privacy regarding any information we may collect while operating our websites.

Website Visitors

Like most website operators, NMW collects non-personally-identifying information of the sort that web browsers and servers typically make available, such as the browser type, language preference, referring site, and the date and time of each visitor request. NMW’s purpose in collecting non-personally identifying information is to better understand how NMW’s visitors use its website. From time to time, NMW may release non-personally-identifying information in the aggregate, e.g., by publishing a report on trends in the usage of its website.

NMW also collects potentially personally-identifying information like Internet Protocol (IP) addresses for logged in users and for users leaving comments on our blogs. NMW only discloses logged in user and commenter IP addresses under the same circumstances that it uses and discloses personally-identifying information as described below, except that blog commenter IP addresses are visible and disclosed to the administrators of the blog where the comment was left.

Gathering of Personally-Identifying Information

Certain visitors to NMW’s websites choose to interact with NMW in ways that require NMW to gather personally-identifying information. The amount and type of information that NMW gathers depends on the nature of the interaction. For example, we ask visitors who comment on our blog to provide a username and email address. Those who wish to receive NMW updates via email, we collect their emails. In each case, NMW collects such information only insofar as is necessary or appropriate to fulfill the purpose of the visitor’s interaction with NMW. NMW does not disclose personally-identifying information other than as described below. And visitors can always refuse to supply personally-identifying information, with the caveat that it may prevent them from engaging in certain website-related activities.

Use of Personally-Identifying Information

We are collecting personal information primarily to process Entries, to contact you if necessary, or for marketing and other purposes. By entering the Competition, you agree that we may share your information, in our sole discretion, with third parties that have a need to know the information, such as the judging panel or third parties that we retain to assist in administering the Competition; however, those third parties may only use the information for purposes related to this Competition.

Aggregated Statistics

NMW may collect statistics about the behavior of visitors to its websites. For instance, NMW may monitor the most popular pages on the sunshots.org site or use spam screened by the Akismet service to help identify spam. NMW may display this information publicly or provide it to others. However, NMW does not disclose personally-identifying information other than as described below.

Protection of Certain Personally-Identifying Information

NMW discloses potentially personally-identifying and personally-identifying information only to those of its employees, contractors and affiliated organizations that (i) need to know that information in order to process it on NMW’s behalf or to provide services available at NMW’s websites, and (ii) that have agreed not to disclose it to others. Some of those employees, contractors and affiliated organizations may be located outside of your home country; by using NMW’s websites, you consent to the transfer of such information to them. NMW will not rent or sell potentially personally-identifying and personally-identifying information to anyone. Other than to its employees, contractors and affiliated organizations, as described above, NMW discloses potentially personally-identifying and personally-identifying information only in response to a subpoena, court order or other governmental request, or when NMW believes in good faith that disclosure is reasonably necessary to protect the property or rights of NMW, third parties or the public at large. If you are a registered user of an NMW website and have supplied your email address, NMW may occasionally send you an email to tell you about new features, solicit your feedback, or just keep you up to date with what’s going on with NMW and our products. We primarily use our various product blogs to communicate this type of information, so we expect to keep this type of email to a minimum. If you send us a request (for example via a support email or via one of our feedback mechanisms), we reserve the right to publish it in order to help us clarify or respond to your request or to help us support other users. NMW takes all measures reasonably necessary to protect against the unauthorized access, use, alteration or destruction of potentially personally-identifying and personally-identifying information.

Cookies

A cookie is a string of information that a website stores on a visitor’s computer, and that the visitor’s browser provides to the website each time the visitor returns. NMW uses cookies to help NMW identify and track visitors, their usage of NMW website, and their website access preferences. NMW visitors who do not wish to have cookies placed on their computers should set their browsers to refuse cookies before using NMW’s websites, with the drawback that certain features of NMW’s websites may not function properly without the aid of cookies.

Business Transfers

If NMW, or substantially all of its assets were acquired, or in the unlikely event that NMW goes out of business or enters bankruptcy, user information would be one of the assets that is transferred or acquired by a third party. You acknowledge that such transfers may occur, and that any acquirer of NMW may continue to use your personal information as set forth in this policy.

Ads

NMW does not allow any outside or third-party advertising on our sites.

Comments

Comments and other content submitted to Akismet anti-spam service are not saved on our servers unless they were marked as false positives, in which case we store them long enough to use them to improve the service to avoid future false positives.

Privacy Policy Changes

Although most changes are likely to be minor, NMW may change its Privacy Policy from time to time, and in NMW’s sole discretion. NMW encourages visitors to frequently check this page for any changes to its Privacy Policy. Your continued use of this site after any change in this Privacy Policy will constitute your acceptance of such change.