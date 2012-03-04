Lee Jines’ “Parental Love” (NMW 2012)

— Author’s First Published Poem —

Lee R. Jines (1941-2014) – Born in Baton Rouge, LA, Lee was an Army veteran and was active in the ceramic and sculpture art community, little theater, commercial modeling, and has appeared in a few movies.

Parental Love

by Lee Jines

I remember my mother yelling upstairs for me to get up,

And that if I didn’t get up right now,

she waddn’ gonna yell any more,

And I remember her yelling some more.

I remember my mother standing at the kitchen stove turning bacon with a fork.

I remember her driving my friend and me to the movies at the Dalton Theater.

And picking us up, half frozen, thanks to the AC, in shorts and t-shirts.

I remember her buying us an ice cream cone (one scoop for a nickel) on the way home.

And saying that ice cream actually warms you up.

I remember my father peeling and artistically sectioning an apple with his case knife.

I remember my father out in his work shed taking something that didn’t work, and

making it work again

And that one time I saw him laugh at something on the black and white tv.

I remember my mother and my father sitting on the porch swing that was made for

Mother when she was born,

Sitting and rocking gently and drinking a tall glass of lemonade or sweet iced tea.

Her staring off into space and him looking grumpily content—if such is possible.

Later, I remember him sitting on that same porch swing,

and I was telling him I had to go off to California,

And that I felt unloved in that house of our family,

And I remember him saying “of course I love you. You are my son.”

I remember that, more than anything, sealed my decision to leave.

And I remember my mother telling me, as mothers have always done,

“He didn’t mean it like that.”

And I remember that when she and I had that conversation,

it was on that same porch swing.

Later still, when I grew through all that stuff (as much as one does),

I remember my father singing “found a peanut” and cutting up an apple for his grandkids.

Children my brothers and sister presented to his waning years.

I remember deciding that I would have no children.

Children to love just because they were my children.

I remember deciding that if and when I ever did procreate.

I would tell them every day,

that I love THEM.

WHO they are. Separate from our carnal connection.

every day.

EVERY day.

EVERY DAY.

Today, I am the father of a son and a daughter,

and i have kept my word.

I am also the inheritor of that old porch swing

and that trusty, well used, case knife,

and they hold many memories.

And oddly, as I remember my mother and my father,

I thank them for this left-handed lesson.

I like to think that, were they still here, they might even love me

BECAUSE I have learned how to love my children.

And not just because I’m their son.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

“Parental Love” is Lee Jines’ first-ever published ‘prosetry.’

"Parental Love" © 2012 Lee Jines

