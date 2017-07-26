Submissions
WRITING CONTEST XLV • NOW OPEN
POETRY • FICTION • NONFICTION • FLASH FICTION
$1,000, plus publication for each category.
Since 1996, the prize-winning literary journal New Millennium Writings has hosted and sponsored the New Millennium Writing Awards. We've published more than 1,700 authors, delivered 50,000 anthologies, and awarded $200,000+ to new and emerging poets and writers.
First time award winner and first time published are common here at NMW. Blind and anonymous judging ensures equality to writers at any level. All are encouraged, and all are welcome. We hope to read you soon!
Click "More" for Guidelines ↘
$4,000 IN AWARDS + PUBLICATION (in print and online)
PRIZES
- First Place in each category receives a $1000 cash prize, a certificate to document the success, publication online and in print, in New Millennium Writings, and two complimentary copies.
- Select Finalists, and all Poetry Finalists, will be published in New Millennium Writings and receive two complimentary copies.
GUIDELINES
- No restrictions on style or subject matter.
- Entrant retains copyright ownership of work.
- Multiple and simultaneous submissions welcome.
- Previously published works accepted if: Print circulation was under 5,000, or the work was published online only.
- Fiction - 6,000 words or less
- Nonfiction (all types welcome) - 6,000 words or less
- Flash Fiction (aka: Short-Short Fiction) - 1,000 words or less
- Poetry - each entry may include three poems, up to five pages total.
- Anonymous Judging: Submission file should contain only the title and text of the story, essay, poem(s). Cover letters are optional and may be uploaded separately.
- For mail/postal submissions click here for instructions.
- Submissions must be received by the November 30, 2017 deadline.
ENTRY FEES AND MULTIPLE ENTRY SUPPORT
For any category or combination of categories:
- 1 Entry - $20
- 2 Entries - $40
- 3 Entries - $45 (reg $60)
- 4 Entries - $60 (reg $80)
- 5 Entries - $75 (reg $100)
“NMW allows writers to explore themes in any way they choose.”
—Rebecca Johnson
“Fiction, poetry and nonfiction that will feed your soul”
—NEWPAGES.COM
“You were my first publication ever. I will never forget that, it kept me going for a long time…”
—Susan Tepper, Pulitzer Prize Nominee
“I cannot overestimate the immense value of winning the NMW award. I credit your magazine with giving me a second career as a writer.”
—J. L. Schneider (Award-winning author and two-time Pushcart Prize Nominee, Schneider has now received 17 First Place awards from a variety of publications.)
“Highly recommended. NMW is one of our favorite journals.”
—Winning Writers, winningwriters.com
“By the way, I really love NMW. The content is some of the most rockin’ awesome stuff that isn’t shy and crosses boundaries, pushes the envelope, winks at the nun – you know what I mean.”
—Shela Morrison, Gabriola Island, British Columbia