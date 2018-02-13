“The Cripple Makes a Wish” by Terri Trespicio (MUSE 2018)

MONTHLY MUSEPAPER AWARD WINNER

WINNER: “The Cripple Makes a Wish” by Terri Trespicio of New York, New York

TOPIC: Regrets & Resolutions

STORY/ESSAY/POEM: Poem

MONTH: January 2018

The Cripple Makes a Wish

by Terri Trespicio

It didn’t happen in the way that other

folks will have you think: a flash of light,

a giant earthquake rumbling through your bones.

I simply did what I was told and rose

like leavened bread out of the useless husk.

The healer’s face, lit from within, had smiled.

“Take heart, my son,” he told me. “Your sins

are washed away; pick up your bed and walk.”

And there I stood, on two strong legs, with arms

that until then, I’d lived my life without.

A woman fainted. I began to sway

when both my brothers caught me by my shoulders,

the two of them like planted wooden stakes

that train new stems upward. I turned and left

amidst the naked stares that startled me,

pious praise, tinged with a shade of fear.

And things were never quite the same again.

Before the Nazarene had come to town,

people used to ask me if I wished

that I had fingers, if I ever dreamed

of running. “Does a lizard wish to fly,”

I said, “Do tadpoles dream of feathered wings?”

And like a wingless, earth-bound beast,

I’m ill-prepared for this strange flight—

would gladly trade these heavy limbs

to be carried to the river when the white

hot peak of day has passed, and left,

to drift up off my cot; lifted by the gentle

current like a single gilded leaf,

cradled in its mighty, rippled palm.

Jesus heals the cripple, Matthew 9:1-3

The Cripple Makes a Wish © 2017 Terri Trespicio

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Terri Trespicio is a NY-based writer, speaker, and brand advisor. She earned her MFA in Creative Writing at Emerson College, has been a finalist for the Iowa Award, and won first place for nonfiction in The Baltimore Review in 2016. She is currently at work on her first book.

territrespicio.com

Express yourself, share your

thoughts, and congratulate Terri

in the comments below.

Find the complete list of Musepaper winners and finalists here and check out the current or upcoming month’s prompts here and share your own musings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

More

Reddit

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

