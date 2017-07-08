Welcome to NMW Online

Writing contests for new and emerging writers.

“Some of the voices here are funny, others grim. Several are mystical or fantastic. All are searchingly provocative. None are reducible to a single category or school of literature… Rather, they are eclectic, entertaining, stylish and smart. Some display a scruffy sort of optimism and wonder…

I’d say that sums it up. We want to be smart, yet accessible and sometimes visionary.”

—Don Williams, Founder and Editor Emeritus

(Excerpted from the very first issue in 1996)