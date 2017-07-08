Current Contests

The Monthly Muse • NOW OPEN

45th New Millennium Writing Awards • NOW OPEN

Currently Accepting Submissions for:

New Millennium Poetry Prize

New Millennium Fiction Prize

New Millennium Nonfiction Prize

New Millennium Flash Fiction Prize

First Place in each category receives a $1000 cash prize, a certificate to document the success, publication online and in print, in New Millennium Writings, and two complimentary copies.

Select Finalists, and all Poetry Finalists, will be published in New Millennium Writings and receive two complimentary copies.

Click button to submit or scroll down for guidelines.



GUIDELINES

No restrictions on style or subject matter.

Entrant retains copyright ownership of work.

Multiple and simultaneous submissions welcome.

Previously published works accepted if: Print circulation was under 5,000, or the work was published online only.

Fiction – 6,000 words or less

Nonfiction (all types welcome) – 6,000 words or less

Flash Fiction (aka: Short-Short Fiction) – 1,000 words or less

Poetry – each entry may include three poems, up to five pages total.

Anonymous Judging: Submission file should contain only the title and text of the story, essay, poem(s).

ENTRY FEES AND MULTIPLE ENTRY SUPPORT

For any category or combination of categories:

1 Entry – $20

2 Entries – $40

3 Entries – $45 (reg $60)

4 Entries – $60 (reg $80)

5 Entries – $75 (reg $100)

Note: Poetry may include up to three poems per Entry.

Submissions must be received (or postmarked) by November 30, 2017.

For mail/postal submissions click here for instructions.

For online submissions click here to use Submittable.