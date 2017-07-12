For more than two decades we’ve been encouraging, awarding, and publishing writers and poets. Started by Don Williams in 1996, more than 1,700 emerging and established writers have graced the pages of New Millennium Writings, alongside interviews and profiles of the greatest writers of our time, including Ken Kesey, John Updike, Nikki Giovanni, Norman Mailer, and many others.

Winning works have received publication in the O. Henry Prize Anthology, Best New Stories from the South, and the Pushcart Prize collection, among others. NMW has launched careers by awarding more than $200,000 to writers of fiction, poetry, non-fiction and flash fiction.

Although NMW is one of the longest-running literary magazines in Tennessee and has the largest circulation of any literary magazine in the state, the writings of this new millennium are without borders. Spanning the United States and Canada, and now growing our reach globally, is truly exciting. Writers of the world. Submit your work and join us.

Recognizing and rewarding the voices of our time is an honor and a joy, one we look forward to continuing for decades to come. So remember, you and your writings are always welcomed and appreciated here at NMW. We hope to read you soon.

Write on!

Alexis and Team

Visit Who We Are Page to learn more about the Founder and Editor-in-Chief.