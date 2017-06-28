Don Williams, Founder and Editor Emeritus

Don founded the literary journal New Millennium Writings in 1996. He was inducted into the East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame in 2011 for his prize-winning columns, features, blogs, short stories, and much else. For 22 years, he wrote for the Knoxville News-Sentinel, and his articles and short stories have also appeared in Poets & Writers, Writers’ Digest, The Crescent Review , The Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, Chattahoochee Review, Smokies Life, and many other papers, periodicals, and anthologies. He is a founder of the Knoxville Writers Guild.

Don has won dozens of writing awards, including a Golden Presscard, the Malcolm Law Journalism Prize, several Scripps Howard Newspaper awards, several Best in State from the AP, UPI, etc., and a National Endowment for the Humanities award.

In 2010, he was awarded the Peacemaker Award from the Oak Ridge Environmental Peace Alliance for his commentary, and in 2011, the Best Novel Excerpt Award from the Knoxville Writers Guild for a work in progress.

He is currently at work finishing a book about the White Caps—a vigilante group that terrorized inhabitants of the Smoky Mountain foothills in the late 1890s—and the amazing heroes, heroines, “lewd women,” and rogues who fought back.

Alexis Williams Carr, Editor and Publisher

Alexis has been a part of NMW since its founding in 1996, first as a humble envelope stuffer and errand-runner, before working her way up to entry screener, then assistant editor.

She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Middle Tennessee State University with a B.A. in English Literature. After several years working in higher education and in corporate communications and publishing, Alexis was thrilled to take over as Editor of New Millennium Writings in 2012.

She has to date published hundreds of writers within the pages of NMW and looks forward to many more years of rewarding and publishing members of the writing community.

