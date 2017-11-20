WRITING AWARDS XLI • 2016

Award Winners & Finalists

WINNERS

New Millennium Nonfiction Prize

Carol D. Marsh of Washington, DC for “Pictures in Leaves” (read it here)

New Millennium Fiction Prize

Cady Vishniac of Columbus, Ohio for “Move” (read it here)

New Millennium Flash Fiction Prize

Adrianne Aron of Berkeley, California for “The Envelope Trick” (read it here)

New Millennium Poetry Prize

Robin Myers of Mexico City, Mexico for “Love Poem for Carl Sagan” (read it here)

FINALISTS

• Nonfiction • Doug Alderson

Tallahassee, FL

“Bear Troubles” Janet Buttenwieser

Seattle, WA

“Laws of Motion” Elliott Chen

Alhambra, CA

“Alone Wolf” Don Colburn

Portland, OR

“Which Brings Us to the Nodule” Jenn Dean

Carnation, WA

“The Keepers of the Ghost Bird” Robert Fieseler

Boston, MA

“New Miserable Experience” Edna Garte

Waterford, MI

“The Creative Approach” Karin Goodwin

The Plains, VA

“My Jade Egg” Abriana Jetté

Staten Island NY

“Risk” Mal King

Santa Paula, CA

“Living Life in Capital Letters” Jason Kirkman

Santa Fe, NM

“Indian Wedding Travelgasm” Holly Levinson

Short Hills, NJ

“A New Normal” Sue Li

New York, NY

“For Spacious Skies” Catharine Lucas

Berkeley, CA

“Just Like Anyone’s” Holly Maurer-Klein

Pittsburgh, PA

“Period Peace” Kate McCahill

Santa Fe, NM

“Remembering Mel” Ed McManis

Larkspur, CA

“Why My Feet Hurt” Petra Perkins

Denver, CO

“Grief Takes No Prisoner” Mary Jane Reynolds

Columbia, SC

“A Certain Sacredness” Madeline Wiseman

Lincoln, NE

“Finding the Gap on Dead Man’s Run”

• Fiction • Ioanna Carlsen

New Mexico

“Mexican Bus” Kathy Conde

Denver, CO

“A Family Alphabet” Sheldon Costa

Seattle, WA

“The Matinee” Joan Corwin

Chicago, IL

“Wings” Cora Cruz

Forest Hills, NY

“Material Conditions” Hannah Gildea

Oregon City, OR

“Waiting for Eliza J.” Doris Iarovici

Durham, NC

“Jump” Joe Johnson

Richmond, VA

“How Far Gone” Kathryn Kulpa

Providence, RI

“A Key into the Language of Ghosts” Mary LaChapelle

Bronxville, NY

“Sisters of a New Order” Terrance Manning

White Oak, PA

“Pretty Lights” Louise Marburg

New York, NY

“Personal Wealth” Kate McCahill

Santa Fe, NM

“Absence” Rose Ellen McCaig

Boston, MA

“Economics” Timothy O’Leary

Portland, OR

“Fake Girlfriend” Janet Schneider

Berkeley, CA

“Forging Bonds” Luvia Swanson

Asheville, NC

“Mackenzie’s Flight” Elizabeth Taylor

Keswick, VA

“Olympic Pancake” Margaret Vandenburg

Bloomingburg, NY

“Brave New York” Alexander Weinstein

Ann Arbor, MI

“Moksha”

• Flash Fiction • Carly Anderson

Astoria, NY

“No Going Back” Linda Barnhart

Womelsdorf, PA

“Cary Grant Was Here” Sonia Christensen

Boulder, CO

“Thank You to Everyone” Chris Connolly

Booterstown, Ireland

“A Perhaps Slightly Deranged Over-reaction” Adah Frank

Woodstock, NY

“The Rocking Chair” JoeAnn Hart

Gloucester, MA

“Sunk” Ambata Kazi

New Orleans, LA

“North Star” Thomas Kudla

Wheaton, IL

“Dropping the A-Bomb” Iris Litt

New York, NY

“The Bear” Jennifer Meng

Taipei City, Taiwan

“Pact with Space Gods” Dave Reagan

Garberville, CA

“It’s Not the Thing You Fling, But the Fling Itself That Counts” Gerald Ryan

Elgin, IL

“Fortune Cookie” Patricia Schultheis

Baltimore, MD

“Glory” Cady Vishniac

Columbus, OH

“Early Conversations with Baby” Kathleen C. Arceneaux

Blacksburg, VA

“Feeding Seagulls” Kathryn Kulpa

Somerset, MA

“American Blonde” Jayne Martin

Los Olivos, CA

“When the Bough Breaks” Jeanette Quick

Washington, DC

“Entering the Upper Middle Class” Bruce Rettig

Tahoe Paradise, CA

“For Baha: : February 4, 2014” Diana Reynolds Roome

Talent, OR

“Darkly Through Glass”