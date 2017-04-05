WRITING AWARDS XLIII • 2017
Award Winners & Finalists
WINNERS
New Millennium Nonfiction Prize
Michele Leavitt of Gainesville, FL for “Hidden in a Suitcase” (read it here)
New Millennium Fiction Prize
Cassady Black of Denver, CO for “Mapping Hana” (read it here)
New Millennium Flash Fiction Prize
Miah Jeffra of San Francisco, CA for “Growl” (coming soon!)
New Millennium Poetry Prize
Katie Bickham of Shreveport, Louisiana for “Shorn” (read it here)
FINALISTS
• Nonfiction •
Katie Bain
Los Angeles, CA
“Four Days in New Orleans”
M R Branwen
Los Angeles, CA
“Even if I Am Saturn”
Valerie Gardner
Cornville, Arizona
“Fear No Evil”
Charlie Hanline
Pueblo, Colorado
“Five Year Plans and First Kisses”
Nia Ita
Rego Park, New York
“The Night”
Nancy Jainchill
Woodstock, New York
“The Feminist Sex Queen”
Mal King
Santa Paula, CA
“Living Life in Capital Letters”
Jerry Lawrence
Santa Cruz, CA
“Me and Aldo”
Adva Lipson
Derby, Connecticut
“The Secret Life of a School Photographer”
Tan Liu
Redondo Beach, CA
“A-Cruel Accounting”
Olivia Moreton
Salt Lake City, Utah
“Reunion”
Amy Pechukas
Brooklyn, New York
“Fiona”
Dede Ranahan
Lincoln, CA
“Sooner Than Tomorrow”
Elizabeth Rose
Galisteo, New Mexico
“Wearing a Hat from Hell by the Perfect Servant”
Nan Sanders Pokerwinski
Newaygo, Michigan
“Tabu”
Benjamin Shalva
Reston, Virginia
“Head in the Clouds…”
Kathleen Tarr
Anchorage, Alaska
“Intimate Translations”
Linda White
Silver Lake, Ohio
“Searching for Home”
Nancy Williams
Weston, Connecticut
“Shoes at Hardee’s Hamburgers”
GYV
Minneapolis, Minnesota
“Is this What You Want”
Siang
Ithaca, New York
“We said it with flowers”
• Fiction •
Matthew Basiliere
Natick, MA
“Mugging[…]Hell’s Kitchen, 1993”
Lisa Bass
Santa Barbara, CA
“Episode 780: Fruit”
Scott Beggs
Monterey, CA
“Ghost with a Machine”
David Borofka
Clovis, CA
“Flight”
Teresa Burns Gunther
Oakland, CA
“Patch of Grass”
Richard Buxton
United Kingdom
“Little Brothers”
Emily Capdeville
New Orleans, LA
“An Act of Consolation”
Margaret Fox
Toronto, Canada
“Solitary Soul”
Seth Gannon
Portland, OR
“Parking Lots”
Chris Helvey
“A Portage”
Patrick Martin
Ireland
“Ideas Machine, Suffolk Street”
Kristina Newberry
Bland, VA
“Nepenthe”
Martha Payne
Atlanta, GA
“Trash”
Susan Redden
Athelstone, South Australia
“The Lottery”
Cathy Rose
San Francisco, CA
“Avatar Trevillian”
Derek Rose
Mechanicville, NY
“Resurface”
Anneliese Schultz
Richmond, Canada
“The Fury and the Words”
J Spru
Winterport, ME
“Decker”
Julianna Waters
Portland, OR
“Bethel Lindy”
Paula Zaby
Sacramento, CA
“As the Twig is Bent”
• Flash Fiction •
Jocelyn Ajami
Chicago, Illinois
Andi Dobek
Waterloo, Illinois
Mary Bess Dunn
Nashville, Tennessee
Ekta Garg
Savoy, Illinois
Amina Gautier
Chicago, Illinois
Claire Guyton
Lewiston, Maine
William Hemmig
Stockton, New Jersey
Conor Houghton
Bath, United Kingdom
Sharon McNeill
Peoa, Utah
Patricia Poteat
Asheville, North Carolina
Lee Reilly
Chicago, Illinois
Mil Norman-Risch
Virginia
Lesh Silverman
Gladwyne, Pennsylvania
Kate Simonian
Lubbock, Texas
J Spru
Winterport, Maine
Sandi Sonnenfeld
Poughkeepsie, New York
Frank Tavares
Coconut Creek, Florida
Liza Taylor
Keswick, Virginia
Sabrina Vienneau
Salt Lake City, Utah
Cady Vishniac
Columbus, Ohio
• Poetry •
Akesha Baron
Seattle, WA
“Home Is about the Light”
Nan Becker
New Jersey
“Verity”
Carolyn Evans Campbell
Evergreen, CO
“Red Sequined Shoes at the Top of the World”
Lisa Dordal
Nashville, TN
“Elevator Ride with Famous Poet”
Ryan Lawrence
Portland, OR
“Most Memorable Insult”
Bianca Lech
Steuben, ME
“Desk Poem”
Jerico Lenk
Tampa, FL
“Hylophobia”
Sandy Longley
Delmar, NY
“Nocturne, in Red and Black”
Derek Mong
Crawfordsville, IN
“Exhausted, Renegade Elephant”
Jacob Paul Patchen
Cambridge, OH
“Dog Barking at 4 a.m. on a Wednesday Morning”
Laura Rand
Auburn, CA
“When a Gibbous Moon Must Do”
Roberta Senechal de la Roche
Charlottesville, VA
“Timepiece”
Cynthia Snow
Shelburne Falls, MA
“Ruby-Topaz Hummingbird with Pinktoe Tarantula”
James Stack
Andover, VT
“Applesauce”
Kristen Steenbeeke
Iowa City, Iowa
“Apocalypse Dream Again”
Cathleen Stewart
Rock Hill, SC
“Not One Sparrow”
Jim Glenn Thatcher
Yarmouth, ME
“Spoor”
Sarah Van Arsdale
New York, NY
“Taken”
Sarah Wetzel
New York, NY
“Medea in Middle Age”
James K. Zimmerman
Pleasantville, NY
“Painted Ladies”