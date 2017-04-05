WRITING AWARDS XLIII • 2017

Award Winners & Finalists

WINNERS

New Millennium Nonfiction Prize

Michele Leavitt of Gainesville, FL for “Hidden in a Suitcase” (read it here)

New Millennium Fiction Prize

Cassady Black of Denver, CO for “Mapping Hana” (read it here)

New Millennium Flash Fiction Prize

Miah Jeffra of San Francisco, CA for “Growl” (coming soon!)

New Millennium Poetry Prize

Katie Bickham of Shreveport, Louisiana for “Shorn” (read it here)

FINALISTS

• Nonfiction • Katie Bain

Los Angeles, CA

“Four Days in New Orleans” M R Branwen

Los Angeles, CA

“Even if I Am Saturn” Valerie Gardner

Cornville, Arizona

“Fear No Evil” Charlie Hanline

Pueblo, Colorado

“Five Year Plans and First Kisses” Nia Ita

Rego Park, New York

“The Night” Nancy Jainchill

Woodstock, New York

“The Feminist Sex Queen” Mal King

Santa Paula, CA

“Living Life in Capital Letters” Jerry Lawrence

Santa Cruz, CA

“Me and Aldo” Adva Lipson

Derby, Connecticut

“The Secret Life of a School Photographer” Tan Liu

Redondo Beach, CA

“A-Cruel Accounting” Olivia Moreton

Salt Lake City, Utah

“Reunion” Amy Pechukas

Brooklyn, New York

“Fiona” Dede Ranahan

Lincoln, CA

“Sooner Than Tomorrow” Elizabeth Rose

Galisteo, New Mexico

“Wearing a Hat from Hell by the Perfect Servant” Nan Sanders Pokerwinski

Newaygo, Michigan

“Tabu” Benjamin Shalva

Reston, Virginia

“Head in the Clouds…” Kathleen Tarr

Anchorage, Alaska

“Intimate Translations” Linda White

Silver Lake, Ohio

“Searching for Home” Nancy Williams

Weston, Connecticut

“Shoes at Hardee’s Hamburgers” GYV

Minneapolis, Minnesota

“Is this What You Want” Siang

Ithaca, New York

“We said it with flowers”



• Fiction • Matthew Basiliere

Natick, MA

“Mugging[…]Hell’s Kitchen, 1993” Lisa Bass

Santa Barbara, CA

“Episode 780: Fruit” Scott Beggs

Monterey, CA

“Ghost with a Machine” David Borofka

Clovis, CA

“Flight” Teresa Burns Gunther

Oakland, CA

“Patch of Grass” Richard Buxton

United Kingdom

“Little Brothers” Emily Capdeville

New Orleans, LA

“An Act of Consolation” Margaret Fox

Toronto, Canada

“Solitary Soul” Seth Gannon

Portland, OR

“Parking Lots” Chris Helvey

“A Portage” Patrick Martin

Ireland

“Ideas Machine, Suffolk Street” Kristina Newberry

Bland, VA

“Nepenthe” Martha Payne

Atlanta, GA

“Trash” Susan Redden

Athelstone, South Australia

“The Lottery” Cathy Rose

San Francisco, CA

“Avatar Trevillian” Derek Rose

Mechanicville, NY

“Resurface” Anneliese Schultz

Richmond, Canada

“The Fury and the Words” J Spru

Winterport, ME

“Decker” Julianna Waters

Portland, OR

“Bethel Lindy” Paula Zaby

Sacramento, CA

“As the Twig is Bent”

• Flash Fiction • Jocelyn Ajami

Chicago, Illinois Andi Dobek

Waterloo, Illinois Mary Bess Dunn

Nashville, Tennessee Ekta Garg

Savoy, Illinois Amina Gautier

Chicago, Illinois Claire Guyton

Lewiston, Maine William Hemmig

Stockton, New Jersey Conor Houghton

Bath, United Kingdom Sharon McNeill

Peoa, Utah Patricia Poteat

Asheville, North Carolina Lee Reilly

Chicago, Illinois Mil Norman-Risch

Virginia Lesh Silverman

Gladwyne, Pennsylvania Kate Simonian

Lubbock, Texas J Spru

Winterport, Maine Sandi Sonnenfeld

Poughkeepsie, New York Frank Tavares

Coconut Creek, Florida Liza Taylor

Keswick, Virginia Sabrina Vienneau

Salt Lake City, Utah Cady Vishniac

Columbus, Ohio

• Poetry • Akesha Baron

Seattle, WA

“Home Is about the Light” Nan Becker

New Jersey

“Verity” Carolyn Evans Campbell

Evergreen, CO

“Red Sequined Shoes at the Top of the World” Lisa Dordal

Nashville, TN

“Elevator Ride with Famous Poet” Ryan Lawrence

Portland, OR

“Most Memorable Insult” Bianca Lech

Steuben, ME

“Desk Poem” Jerico Lenk

Tampa, FL

“Hylophobia” Sandy Longley

Delmar, NY

“Nocturne, in Red and Black” Derek Mong

Crawfordsville, IN

“Exhausted, Renegade Elephant” Jacob Paul Patchen

Cambridge, OH

“Dog Barking at 4 a.m. on a Wednesday Morning” Laura Rand

Auburn, CA

“When a Gibbous Moon Must Do” Roberta Senechal de la Roche

Charlottesville, VA

“Timepiece” Cynthia Snow

Shelburne Falls, MA

“Ruby-Topaz Hummingbird with Pinktoe Tarantula” James Stack

Andover, VT

“Applesauce” Kristen Steenbeeke

Iowa City, Iowa

“Apocalypse Dream Again” Cathleen Stewart

Rock Hill, SC

“Not One Sparrow” Jim Glenn Thatcher

Yarmouth, ME

“Spoor” Sarah Van Arsdale

New York, NY

“Taken” Sarah Wetzel

New York, NY

“Medea in Middle Age” James K. Zimmerman

Pleasantville, NY

“Painted Ladies”