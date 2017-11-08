WRITING AWARDS XLIV • 2017
Award Winners & Finalists
WINNERS
New Millennium Nonfiction Prize
coming soon…
New Millennium Fiction Prize
coming soon…
New Millennium Flash Fiction Prize
Adam Sifre of Wayne, NJ for “Papa’s Parrot” (read it here)
New Millennium Poetry Prize
coming soon…
FINALISTS
• Nonfiction •
• Fiction •
• Flash Fiction •
Alex Apuzzo
“Rain”
Clintondale, NY
Sarah Bradley
“Sweet Potato Baby”
East Haven, CT
Laine Cunningham
“The Merboy in Her Life”
Hillsborough, NC
Madie Dhaliwal
“Woolmates”
Beverly Hills, California
Elizabeth Erbeznik
“Fly Season”
Austin, TX
Jaclyn Fowler
“Mama Joanne”
United Arab Emirates
Joel Freiburger
“A Letter, Three Bodies, and a Car Wreck”
Glen Ellyn, IL
Lorien House
“The Perfect Essay”
Tijeras, NM
Michelle Hsu
“Venus, from the Sea”
Studio City, CA
Eubert McLeod
“Fog”
Bronx, NY
Joe Milan Jr.
“Oarsmen Wanted”
Las Vegas, NV
Jason Miller
“What Are the Chances”
Bloomington, IN
Eli Mitchell
“Ferrying the Dread”
Knoxville, TN
Frank Ortega
“Cherokee Blue”
Cold Spring, NY
Sebastian Sangervasi
“Caught”
San Francisco, CA
Susan Segal
“Nostalgia”
Irvine, CA
Jesse Sensibar
“One More Reason Not to Sleep with People You Don’t Know Very Well”
Flagstaff, AZ
Luke Tennis
“On Puraran Beach”
Baltimore, MD
Lyzette Wanzer
“Portrait”
San Francisco, CA
Emma Whitehall
“Litter”
Northumberland
United Kingdom
• Poetry •