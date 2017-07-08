Current Writing Contests
The Monthly Muse • NOW OPEN
View Topics and Additional Details (9/15/17 Deadline)
45th New Millennium Writing Awards • NOW OPEN
Currently Accepting Submissions for:
- New Millennium Poetry Prize
- New Millennium Fiction Prize
- New Millennium Nonfiction Prize
- New Millennium Flash Fiction Prize
First Place in each category receives a $1000 cash prize, a certificate to document the success, publication online and in print, in New Millennium Writings, and two complimentary copies.
Select Finalists, and all Poetry Finalists, will be published in New Millennium Writings and receive two complimentary copies.
Click button to submit or scroll down for guidelines.
GUIDELINES
- No restrictions on style or subject matter.
- Entrant retains copyright ownership of work.
- Multiple and simultaneous submissions welcome.
- Previously published works accepted if: Print circulation was under 5,000, or the work was published online only.
- Fiction – 6,000 words or less
- Nonfiction (all types welcome) – 6,000 words or less
- Flash Fiction (aka: Short-Short Fiction) – 1,000 words or less
- Poetry – each entry may include three poems, up to five pages total.
- Anonymous Judging: Submission file should contain only the title and text of the story, essay, poem(s).
ENTRY FEES AND MULTIPLE ENTRY SUPPORT
For any category or combination of categories:
- 1 Entry – $20
- 2 Entries – $40
- 3 Entries – $45 (reg $60)
- 4 Entries – $60 (reg $80)
- 5 Entries – $75 (reg $100)
Note: Poetry may include up to three poems per Entry.
- Submissions must be received (or postmarked) by November 30, 2017.
- For mail/postal submissions click here for instructions.
- For online submissions click here to use Submittable.
“NMW allows writers to explore themes in any way they choose.”
—Rebecca Johnson
“Fiction, poetry and nonfiction that will feed your soul”
—NEWPAGES.COM
“You were my first publication ever. I will never forget that, it kept me going for a long time…”
—Susan Tepper, Pulitzer Prize Nominee
“I cannot overestimate the immense value of winning the NMW award. I credit your magazine with giving me a second career as a writer.”
—J. L. Schneider (Award-winning author and two-time Pushcart Prize Nominee, Schneider has now received 17 First Place awards from a variety of publications.)
“Highly recommended. NMW is one of our favorite journals.”
—Winning Writers, winningwriters.com
“By the way, I really love NMW. The content is some of the most rockin’ awesome stuff that isn’t shy and crosses boundaries, pushes the envelope, winks at the nun – you know what I mean.”
—Shela Morrison, Gabriola Island, British Columbia