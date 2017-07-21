Mail/Postal Submissions

We love receiving submissions by mail. Please include $20 USD (per entry), $45 USD (three entries), or $75 USD (five entries), check or money order drawn on an American bank, payable to New Millennium Writings. Include a title page (or cover letter) with name, address, phone and email address. Cover letters optional. Award announcements and results will be sent via email and posted on NMW’s website. Manuscripts are recycled, not returned.

Mail to: “NMW,” 4021 Garden Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918 USA.

Prefer to submit online? Just use our Submittable submission form here.