If there were a New Millennium Charter School, "Death 101" would be mandatory.

I'm envisioning field trips to veterinarians, nursing homes, hospitals, and cemeteries, as we all unburden and celebrate our experiences with death and the deceased.

The NMW Charter School may have to wait, but the sharing starts now.

Send us your (1000 words or less) short stories/essays about anyone who has shuffled off this mortal coil. Share your tribute, your longing, your peace. Death makes teachers of us all.

Suggested subjects:

Someone near and dear: a family member, friend, or mentor

Someone famous (or infamous). Recent examples include: Sam Shepard, Greg Allman, Chuck Berry, Mary Tyler Moore

The top three short stories/essays will be published on our website and in a special print anthology.Winners will also receive the ever-changing Enigma Gift. (That's right, we're not telling! We promise it will be thoughtful. It may also be fun, funky, profound...or maybe all three.)