Winner of the 43rd Writing Contest for Poetry

Katie Bickham of Shreveport, LA has won the 43rd New Millennium Poetry Prize for “Shorn.”

She will receive $1,000, a certificate to document the success, and publication both online and in print.

“Equal parts ode and lament, this poem explores the power of women’s hair, its ubiquitous influence on art and society, and the awe, fear, and possessiveness it too often inspires in others. An evocative and compelling work.”

Katie Bickham’s book, The Belle Mar(2015), won the Lena-Miles Wever Todd Poetry Prize. Katie’s poems have appeared in Rattle, Southern Quarterly, Prairie Schooner, Pleiades, The Missouri Review, and elsewhere. She received The Missouri Review Editor’s Prize and an SLS fellowship.

Katie teaches creative writing at Bossier Parish Community College.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

More

Reddit

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype



Like this: Like Loading...