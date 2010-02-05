Special “Obama” Writing Contest • First Place, Poetry

Frances Payne Adler has won the New Millennium “Obama” Poetry Prize for “In the White House.” He will receive $1,000, a certificate to document the success, and publication both online and in print.

In the White House

By Frances Payne Adler

January 20, 2009

Let there be sage smudged

throughout the halls

and the Oval Office

Let the windows be thrown open

and scrubbed, the curtains

washed, the floors sanded

the light bulbs changed

Let there be a grand fumigation

Let there be art

and music

coming from the out-wires

of our next world

flooding

through the windows

Let there be two young girls

after dinner after their baths

jumping on the beds

in their bathrobes

laughing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Frances Payne Adler is the author of five books, including The Making of a Matriot, and is nationally recognized for her collaborative social action art exhibitions.

Professor Emerita and Founder of California State University Monterey Bay’s Creative Writing and Social Action program, Adler lives in Portland, OR.

© 2010 Frances Payne Adler

