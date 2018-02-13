“40” by Kathryn Gahl (MUSE 2018)

MONTHLY MUSEPAPER AWARD WINNER

WINNER: “40” by Kathryn Gahl of Appleton, Wisconsin

TOPIC: Regrets & Resolutions

STORY/ESSAY/POEM: Poem

MONTH: January 2018

40

by Kathryn Gahl

The day after I visit my daughter in prison

I think of how she is not allowed to handle money

not even go near the vending machines

in the visiting room so it is up to me to scan

the glass boxes, memorize, and

walk back to her to

ask what she wants—pizza or fries—for

there is no fruit amidst Cheetos and Skittles

and I think of fruit, of watching her Papa

put a banana peel in the silver ware drawer

when I went to be with him in his last days

at which time he tucked in the banana

with such finesse

before taking off all his clothes

and attempting to button an invisible shirt

around his swollen cancerous belly

It was then he turned to me

lips in a full smile, saying

I’d like to do it again

only next time

I’d like to do it better.

In the decade since he died, I think about It

an elusive pronoun that can function by itself or

partake in discourse: was his It my It? Does it matter as

the past becomes the present

and tomorrow twists memories

of windsong and longing

of the whisper paint made

when it touched his canvas

and stayed, of

Beethoven’s Triple Concerto

washing the walls in a Greenwich Village loft

where I peeled not pages

in a thesaurus, where I measured not words but flour,

where I fed not my soul but his as I sprinkled

powdered sugar on homemade crepes suzette

Would I do any of it again?

Only if I were crazy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kathryn Gahl writes poetry, fiction, and nonfiction. “40” is from her memoir in verse, DANCE WHEN YOU CAN’T. Her works appear in over forty journals. A finalist at glimmer Train and Wisconsin People & Ideas, she believes in the transcendent power of dark chocolate, deep sleep, and red lipstick.

