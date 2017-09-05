In addition to our regular literary awards, NMW's Monthly Muse hosts monthly short story/essay contests. The top three short stories/essays in each category will be published on our website and in a special print anthology.
Winners will also receive the ever-changing Enigma Gift. (That's right, we're not telling! We promise it will always be thoughtful. It may also be fun, funky, profound...or maybe all three.)
And here are your topics, only open until September 15:
If there were a New Millennium Charter School, "Death 101" would be mandatory. I'm envisioning field trips to veterinarians, nursing homes, hospitals, and cemeteries, as we all unburden and celebrate our experiences with death and the deceased.
The NMW Charter School may have to wait, but the sharing starts now. In Memoriam – Short Story/Essay Contest
As new parents, we're humbled daily by the power this little creature holds over us, and the awesome responsibility of raising him.
Do you have an insight, a boondoggle, or a profound epiphany about raising a child...or being raised?
• • The reading fee is $8, and each contest will be open for 30 days.
• • Winners will be announced within 30 days of the closing date.
• • Short Stories/Essays should be 1000 words or less and previously unpublished.
• • Multiple submissions are allowed.
If you have any questions, simply send us a message and we'll be happy to help.
Write on, write more,
Alexis
"NMW allows writers to explore themes in any way they choose."
—Rebecca Johnson
“Fiction, poetry and nonfiction that will feed your soul”
—NEWPAGES.COM
"You were my first publication ever. I will never forget that, it kept me going for a long time…”
—Susan Tepper, Pulitzer Prize Nominee
"I cannot overestimate the immense value of winning the NMW award. I credit your magazine with giving me a second career as a writer."
—J. L. Schneider (Award-winning author and two-time Pushcart Prize Nominee, Schneider has now received 17 First Place awards from a variety of publications.)
“Highly recommended. NMW is one of our favorite journals.”
—Winning Writers, winningwriters.com
“By the way, I really love NMW. The content is some of the most rockin' awesome stuff that isn't shy and crosses boundaries, pushes the envelope, winks at the nun – you know what I mean.”
—Shela Morrison, Gabriola Island, British Columbia