“The Wolf in Me” by Ginny Lowe Connors (MUSE 2017)

MONTHLY MUSE WRITINGS & AWARDS

WINNER: “The Wolf in Me” by Ginny Lowe Connors of West Hartford, Connecticut

TOPIC: Fear

STORY/ESSAY/POEM: Poem

MONTH: October 2017

The Wolf in Me

by Ginny Lowe Connors

This madness.

This wolf that won’t let go

won’t absolve me or allow me to forgive—

If I could shoot it in the heart, I would.

No. That would be suicide.

It loves me; it does.

Its teeth that shine, its teeth that lick.

A purpling wound, a twilight.

Deep velvet pleasure. And then

the shame. I’m no crazier than our shattered

precious world. Its light that explodes

leaving darkness behind.

I tried, you know. Tried turning away from its raw

hot breath. Tried locking the windows.

Folded and creased a hundred origami doves.

For an hour, maybe two, safety visited me.

Hah. Looked in the mirror and there—

my skin peeling away, the wolf crawling out.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ginny Lowe Connors is the author of several poetry collections, including Toward the Hanging Tree: Poems of Salem Village. Connors has also edited poetry anthologies, including the recently published Forgotten Women: A Tribute in Poetry. The editor of Connecticut River Review, she also runs a small poetry press, Grayson Books.

The Wolf in Me © 2017 Ginny Lowe Connors

Express yourself, share your

thoughts, and congratulate Ginny

in the comments below.

Find the complete list of winners and finalists here and check out this month’s prompts here and share your own musings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

More

Reddit

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

