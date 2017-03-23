Winner of the 43rd Writing Contest for Nonfiction

Michele Leavitt of Gainesville, FL has won the New Millennium Nonfiction Prize for “Hidden in a Suitcase.”

She will receive $1,000, a certificate to document the success, and publication both online and in print.

“On reunion and loss, on being back in the fold and being caught in the web, on free will and the things we cannot change. One woman’s story about finding the family she never had and the heartbreak that can come from having so many people to love.”

Michele Leavitt, a high school dropout, hepatitis C survivor, and former trial attorney, writes poetry and nonfiction. Her essays appear most recently in Guernica, Sycamore Review, Grist, Hippocampus and Catapult. She’s the author of the Kindle Singles memoir, Walk Away.

Michele shares her advice on writing here.

Learn more on her website and connect with her on Twitter.

