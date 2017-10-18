Monthly Musepaper Results
Winners and finalists announcements of Monthly Musepaper #4 have begun!
Scroll down to view the results of "Beginnings & Endings" and "Regrets & Resolutions," along with links to read each winning piece. Enjoy!
“Ensō” by Natalie Mucker
READ “ENSŌ” (essay)
“Expat” by Hana Rowan-Seddon
READ “EXPAT” (short story)
+ Finalists
- Jordan Crook, “The Flock” (short story)
- Roberta Senechal de la Roche, “Bottle of Sleep” (poem)
- Rachel Stewart Johnson, “Elegy for a Killdeer” (poem)
- Seth Pilevsky, “Not Ready” (essay)
- S. J. Powers, “The News” (short story)
“The Sum of its Parts” by Nina Gaby
READ “THE SUM OF ITS PARTS” (essay)
“40” by Kathryn Gahl
READ “40” (poem)
“The Cripple Makes a Wish” by Terri Trespicio
+ Finalists
- Kelli Bolen, “Aftermath” (poetry)
- Lois Engel, “I Remember Mama” (essay)
- Sandy Longley, “Pas de Deux” (poetry)
- JC Miller, “Monday, a Lament” (short story)
- Claire Rubin, “After What I Did” (poetry)
“Advent Calendar” by Cezanne Alexander
“Little House” by Constance Campana
“SALT: A Homecoming” by Susan Maeder
+ Finalists
- Susan Baller-Shepard, “Myra and the Clawed Frog”
- Kelly Caldwell, “Perihelion”
- Jennifer Lang, “Neither Here Nor There”
- Cynthia McVay, “Field Farm”
- Jacob Paul Patchen, “Where We Come From”
“Whatever Gets You Through the Night” by Sally Lipton Derringer
“Tastes” by Kirk McDavitt
“A Tale of Two Concerts” by Jeanne Wilkinson
+ Finalists
- Melody Breyer-Grell, “Howling to Stan Getz”
- Jessica Epstein, “Fiddler’s Neck”
- Lori Levy, “When I’m Old and Demented”
- Dan Woessner, “The Lonely Hearts Club”
- Rob Wright, “Catching the Blues”
“The Wolf in Me” by Ginny Lowe Connors
“Treats” by Brian Feehan
“President Marilyn Monroe Devours Her Young” by Joanna Koch
+ Finalists
- PS Cottier, “Lax”
- Myles Ehrlich, “Long Exposure”
- Evelyn King, “The Monsters Under My Bed”
- Megan LeAnne, “Habit”
- Donald McCarthy, “First Date”
“Jordan & Karyn,” by Jude Brewer
“The One That Got Away,” by Adrienne Garrison
“ICARUS,” by Annie Dawid
+ Finalists
- Honora Ní Aódagaín, “The Rituals of Love in Everyday Life”
- John Barrale, “The Burden”
- Maame Blue, “A Cautious Friend”
- Jessica Epstein, “New Vocabulary”
- Sue Powers, “He Said, She Said”
“From the Garden,” by Michele Flynn
“Folie Á Deux,” by Laura Rose
“Perfection,” by Molly Seale
+ Finalists
- Carrie Bailey, “Open Letter to my Single Teenage Mother, a Career Waitress”
- Diarmaid O Cuanain, “Revive”
- Chris Guppy, “No Right to be Wine”
- Bruce Rettig, “Rabbit Hole”
- Ellie Roscher, “The Silence and the Cry”
“Apples,” by Laura Maynard
“Taking Our Time,” by Jonathan Segol
“Ice Lessons,” by M.K. Sturdevant
+ Finalists
- Honora Ní Aódagaín, “When Heroes Die”
- Meredith Escudier, “My Father’s Eyes”
- Nina Gaby, “Observations from the Girl Who Wasn’t Even Under the Bridge”
- Rowan Groth, “Bye-Bye Johnny, Johnny Bye-Bye”
- Carolyn Watkins, “The Born”