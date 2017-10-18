Monthly Musepaper Results

Winners and finalists announcements of Monthly Musepaper #4 have begun!

Scroll down to view the results of "Beginnings & Endings" and "Regrets & Resolutions," along with links to read each winning piece. Enjoy!

“Ensō” by Natalie Mucker

READ “ENSŌ” (essay)

“Expat” by Hana Rowan-Seddon

READ “EXPAT” (short story)

+ Finalists

  • Jordan Crook, “The Flock” (short story)
  • Roberta Senechal de la Roche, “Bottle of Sleep” (poem)
  • Rachel Stewart Johnson, “Elegy for a Killdeer” (poem)
  • Seth Pilevsky, “Not Ready” (essay)
  • S. J. Powers, “The News” (short story)

“The Sum of its Parts” by Nina Gaby

READ “THE SUM OF ITS PARTS” (essay)

“40” by Kathryn Gahl

READ “40” (poem)

“The Cripple Makes a Wish” by Terri Trespicio

READ “THE CRIPPLE MAKES A WISH” (poem)

+ Finalists

  • Kelli Bolen, “Aftermath” (poetry)
  • Lois Engel, “I Remember Mama” (essay)
  • Sandy Longley, “Pas de Deux” (poetry)
  • JC Miller, “Monday, a Lament” (short story)
  • Claire Rubin, “After What I Did” (poetry)
“Advent Calendar” by Cezanne Alexander

READ “ADVENT CALENDAR”

“Little House” by Constance Campana

READ “LITTLE HOUSE”

“SALT: A Homecoming” by Susan Maeder

READ “SALT: A HOMECOMING”

+ Finalists

  • Susan Baller-Shepard, “Myra and the Clawed Frog”
  • Kelly Caldwell, “Perihelion”
  • Jennifer Lang, “Neither Here Nor There”
  • Cynthia McVay, “Field Farm”
  • Jacob Paul Patchen, “Where We Come From”
MUSIC: Winners and Finalists

“Whatever Gets You Through the Night” by Sally Lipton Derringer

READ “WHATEVER GETS YOU THROUGH THE NIGHT”

“Tastes” by Kirk McDavitt

READ “TASTES”

“A Tale of Two Concerts” by Jeanne Wilkinson

READ “A TALE OF TWO CONCERTS”

+ Finalists

  • Melody Breyer-Grell, “Howling to Stan Getz”
  • Jessica Epstein, “Fiddler’s Neck”
  • Lori Levy, “When I’m Old and Demented”
  • Dan Woessner, “The Lonely Hearts Club”
  • Rob Wright, “Catching the Blues”
FEAR: WINNERS AND FINALISTS

“The Wolf in Me” by Ginny Lowe Connors

READ “THE WOLF IN ME”

“Treats” by Brian Feehan

READ “TREATS”

“President Marilyn Monroe Devours Her Young” by Joanna Koch

READ “PRESIDENT MARILYN MONROE DEVOURS HER YOUNG”

+ Finalists

  • PS Cottier, “Lax”
  • Myles Ehrlich, “Long Exposure”
  • Evelyn King, “The Monsters Under My Bed”
  • Megan LeAnne, “Habit”
  • Donald McCarthy, “First Date”
FRIENDSHIP WINNERS AND FINALISTS

“Jordan & Karyn,” by Jude Brewer

READ “JORDAN & KARYN”

“The One That Got Away,” by Adrienne Garrison

READ “THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY”

“ICARUS,” by Annie Dawid

READ “ICARUS”

+ Finalists

  • Honora Ní Aódagaín, “The Rituals of Love in Everyday Life”
  • John Barrale, “The Burden”
  • Maame Blue, “A Cautious Friend”
  • Jessica Epstein, “New Vocabulary”
  • Sue Powers, “He Said, She Said”
Parenthood/Childhood Winners and Finalists

“From the Garden,” by Michele Flynn

READ “FROM THE GARDEN”

“Folie Á Deux,” by Laura Rose

READ “FOLIE Á DEUX”

“Perfection,” by Molly Seale

READ “PERFECTION”

+ Finalists

  • Carrie Bailey, “Open Letter to my Single Teenage Mother, a Career Waitress”
  • Diarmaid O Cuanain, “Revive”
  • Chris Guppy, “No Right to be Wine”
  • Bruce Rettig, “Rabbit Hole”
  • Ellie Roscher, “The Silence and the Cry”

“Apples,” by Laura Maynard

READ “APPLES”

“Taking Our Time,” by Jonathan Segol

READ “TAKING OUR TIME”

“Ice Lessons,” by M.K. Sturdevant

READ “ICE LESSONS”

+ Finalists

  • Honora Ní Aódagaín, “When Heroes Die”
  • Meredith Escudier, “My Father’s Eyes”
  • Nina Gaby, “Observations from the Girl Who Wasn’t Even Under the Bridge”
  • Rowan Groth, “Bye-Bye Johnny, Johnny Bye-Bye”
  • Carolyn Watkins, “The Born”