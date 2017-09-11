43rd Writing Contest • First Place, Fiction Cassady Black of Denver, Colorado has won the New Millennium Fiction Prize for “Mapping Hana.” She will receive $1,000, a certificate to document the success, and publication both online and in print. “A haunting and enchanting mystery. From the startling first lines to each smoldering revelation, readers will […]
43rd Writing Contest • First Place, Poetry Katie Bickham of Shreveport, LA has won the 43rd New Millennium Poetry Prize for “Shorn.” She will receive $1,000, a certificate to document the success, and publication both online and in print. “Equal parts ode and lament, this poem explores the power of women’s hair, its ubiquitous influence […]
Writing Advice from Michele Leavitt Winner of the 43rd New Millennium Nonfiction Prize “Different people will find that different strategies work for them, so no writing advice can be one-size-fits-all. However, a writer must write, and that means setting time aside to take that action. For some, it’s early in the morning, for others, it’s […]
43rd Writing Contest • First Place, Nonfiction Michele Leavitt of Gainesville, FL has won the New Millennium Nonfiction Prize for “Hidden in a Suitcase.” She will receive $1,000, a certificate to document the success, and publication both online and in print. “On reunion and loss, on being back in the fold and being caught in […]
Writing Advice from Miah Jeffra Winner of the 43rd New Millennium Flash Fiction Prize “Writing is a studio practice. And, much like any studio practice, there is no single way to establish that practice. There has been a lot written on the how-to. Some say write every day, for one hour. Some say schedule your […]
42nd Writing Contest • First Place, Poetry Kerry Tepperman Campbell of San Anselmo, CA has won the New Millennium Poetry Prize for “Bougainvillea.” She will receive $1,000, a certificate to document the success, and publication both online and in print. “Our Editor Emeritus, Don Williams, was moved nearly to tears the first time he read […]
42nd Writing Contest • First Place, Flash Fiction William Polsgrove of Frederick, Maryland has won the New Millennium Flash Fiction Prize for “Highway 61.” He will receive $1,000, a certificate to mark the success, and publication both online and in print. –This award is William’s first literary prize and his first published story.– “Polsgrove’s […]
42nd Writing Contest • First Place, Nonfiction Kirk Wilson of Austin, Texas has won the New Millennium Nonfiction Prize for “A Brief and Necessary Madness.” He will receive $1,000, a certificate to mark the success, and publication both online and in print. “A murderous sheriff, an indigent ex-baseball star, and a lone boy trying to […]
41st Writing Contest • First Place, Poetry Robin Myers of Washington, Vermont has won the New Millennium Poetry Prize for “Love Poem for Carl Sagan.” She will receive $1,000, a certificate to document the success, and publication both online and in print.
39th Writing Contest • First Place, Fiction Jackie Davis Martin of San Francisco, CA has won the New Millennium Fiction Prize for “Knife.” She will receive $1,000, a certificate to mark the success, and publication both online and in print. “This is the story of the man who came to dinner. When a famous writer crashes their party, […]
40th Writing Contest • First Place, Flash Fiction Alexander Weinstein of Ann Arbor, MI has won the New Millennium Flash Fiction Prize for “The Prophet.” He will receive $1,000, a certificate to document the success, and publication both online and in print. “In this age of miracles and marvels, when the next life-changing technology is […]
39th Writing Contest • First Place, Poetry Noah Stetzer of Washington, D.C. has won the New Millennium Poetry Prize for “Intruder.” He will receive $1,000, a certificate to mark the success, and publication both online and in print. “It begins with the mystery of a few missing pills…or is it a few too many? A clever take on […]
